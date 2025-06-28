Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Ciudad Lopez Mateos, Mexico

19 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Ciudad Lopez Mateos, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Ciudad Lopez Mateos, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 450 m²
Beautiful house located in Lomas de Valle Escondido that has the following characteristics:H…
$8,40M
3 bedroom house in Ciudad Lopez Mateos, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Ciudad Lopez Mateos, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 228 m²
House for sale in Hipico San Miguel that has the following characteristics:87 m2 of land, 22…
$3,73M
2 bedroom house in Ciudad Lopez Mateos, Mexico
2 bedroom house
Ciudad Lopez Mateos, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 554 m²
House for sale540 m2 of land554 m2 of constructionIt has 2 parking lots, 1 covered and 1 dis…
$14,35M
3 bedroom house in Ciudad Lopez Mateos, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Ciudad Lopez Mateos, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 450 m²
Great opportunity to invest in one of the most exclusive areas of the State of Mexico.This g…
$3,90M
3 bedroom house in Ciudad Lopez Mateos, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Ciudad Lopez Mateos, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
It consists of 120m to 127mWith 3 bedrooms, the main one has a bathroom and dressing room, t…
$2,61M
3 bedroom house in Ciudad Lopez Mateos, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Ciudad Lopez Mateos, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 336 m²
House with an area of ​​160 m2 of land and a construction of 336.45 consisting of: Covered p…
$3,13M
2 bedroom house in Ciudad Lopez Mateos, Mexico
2 bedroom house
Ciudad Lopez Mateos, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 246 m²
246 M2 Terreno389.48 m2 Construction*Commercial value: $ 2,577,750 mxn**Opportunity value: $…
$1,96M
4 bedroom house in Ciudad Lopez Mateos, Mexico
4 bedroom house
Ciudad Lopez Mateos, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 825 m²
House built on 4 levels that have the following characteristics:825 m2 of land, 629 m2 of co…
$13,71M
5 bedroom house in Ciudad Lopez Mateos, Mexico
5 bedroom house
Ciudad Lopez Mateos, Mexico
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 636 m²
Total land: 1288 m2.636 m2 of land, 635 construction.House developed in 3 levels, covered pa…
$14,00M
5 bedroom house in Ciudad Lopez Mateos, Mexico
5 bedroom house
Ciudad Lopez Mateos, Mexico
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 443 m²
House for sale460.16 m2 of land443.69 m2 of constructionDuplex type housing house, developed…
$9,06M
4 bedroom house in Ciudad Lopez Mateos, Mexico
4 bedroom house
Ciudad Lopez Mateos, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 449 m²
Immediate deliveryBy appointment300 m2 of land449 m2 of constructionHouse that consists of:4…
$6,64M
3 bedroom house in Ciudad Lopez Mateos, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Ciudad Lopez Mateos, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Sale of beautiful house, with four parking drawers and an excellent distribution consisting …
$16,20M
3 bedroom house in Ciudad Lopez Mateos, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Ciudad Lopez Mateos, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
House developed in 2 levelsDistribution:3 bedrooms2 full and half bathrooms.Living room, din…
$2,60M
4 bedroom house in Ciudad Lopez Mateos, Mexico
4 bedroom house
Ciudad Lopez Mateos, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 570 m²
Beautiful semi luxurious house built in 2019, located in the exclusive Sayavedra County Zone…
$13,49M
4 bedroom house in Ciudad Lopez Mateos, Mexico
4 bedroom house
Ciudad Lopez Mateos, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 323 m²
House for sale293.85 m2 of land323 m2 of constructionHouse located in one of the most exclus…
$12,35M
4 bedroom house in Ciudad Lopez Mateos, Mexico
4 bedroom house
Ciudad Lopez Mateos, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 750 m²
Luxurious modern Mexican residence for sale!Spacious and elegant: 750 m² built in 395 m² of …
$2,75M
3 bedroom house in Ciudad Lopez Mateos, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Ciudad Lopez Mateos, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 280 m²
HOUSE ROOM DEVELOPED IN 2 LEVELS CONSTAIR: GROUND FLOOR: COVER OVERCOME FOR 2 CARS, ROOM, DI…
$2,21M
4 bedroom house in Ciudad Lopez Mateos, Mexico
4 bedroom house
Ciudad Lopez Mateos, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 550 m²
County of Sayavedra Casa for Sale Atizapán Edo de México, four parking lots, games room, din…
$12,19M
3 bedroom house in Ciudad Lopez Mateos, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Ciudad Lopez Mateos, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Pretty and wide house, it has an excellent distribution consisting of:Garage for 4 carsGroun…
$16,49M
