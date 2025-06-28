Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Mexico
  3. Naucalpan de Juarez
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Naucalpan de Juarez, Mexico

Ciudad Satelite
10
House Delete
Clear all
38 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Naucalpan de Juarez, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Naucalpan de Juarez, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
It measures 192 m2 of land and 180m2 of construction.Home house developed at 2 levels, with …
$2,80M
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Pedregal de Echegaray, Mexico
4 bedroom house
Pedregal de Echegaray, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 380 m²
DESCRIPTION:Developed at a single level.GENERAL CHARACTERISTICS:Land: 589m2 approx. Construc…
$9,20M
Leave a request
8 bedroom House in Mexico City, Mexico
8 bedroom House
Mexico City, Mexico
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Area 475 m²
DESCRIPTION:Excellent investment!Main characteristics:Land surface: 147m2 approx.Constructio…
$6,00M
Leave a request
TekceTekce
3 bedroom house in Huizachal, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Huizachal, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Area 432 m²
Beautiful house I sell house on Tecamachalco,- Calle closed- Surveillance 24/7-Remed 6 years…
$10,00M
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Interlomas, Mexico
4 bedroom house
Interlomas, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 620 m²
Sale: $ 21,000,000 mxn620 m of construction400 m of land4 bedrooms, 2 with dressing room and…
$21,00M
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Naucalpan de Juarez, Mexico
4 bedroom house
Naucalpan de Juarez, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 385 m²
Beautiful house, with excellent lighting, living room, kitchen, garden, the rooms have close…
$12,90M
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Naucalpan de Juarez, Mexico
2 bedroom house
Naucalpan de Juarez, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Area 374 m²
House room private fractionation consisting of one or two levels consisting of:- terreno 200…
$7,03M
Leave a request
6 bedroom house in Huizachal, Mexico
6 bedroom house
Huizachal, Mexico
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 850 m²
Casa de Casa, this incredibly beautiful in a privileged area with large wide wide ideas wide…
$1,70M
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Naucalpan de Juarez, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Naucalpan de Juarez, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Nice and large house located in the Lomas Verdes neighborhoodIt consists of 98m2 of construc…
$2,40M
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Naucalpan de Juarez, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Naucalpan de Juarez, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 277 m²
House developed on 2 levels that have the following characteristics:-156 m2 of land-277 m2 o…
$4,40M
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Pedregal de Echegaray, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Pedregal de Echegaray, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
152 m2 of land, 220 m2 of construction, house of 3 levels with ground floor: parking is semi…
$3,34M
Leave a request
9 bedroom house in Naucalpan de Juarez, Mexico
9 bedroom house
Naucalpan de Juarez, Mexico
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 3
Area 370 m²
House for sale 370m2 with use of commercial land, 9 rooms, 4 bathrooms and 4 drawers. Sale p…
$11,00M
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Pedregal de Echegaray, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Pedregal de Echegaray, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 330 m²
Your new home awaits you!200 m² house of land and 330 m² of construction, designed for your …
$4,43M
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Los Remedios, Mexico
4 bedroom house
Los Remedios, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 478 m²
Large house with 4 levels and super well located.Near schools, shopping centers, churches an…
$8,10M
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Naucalpan de Juarez, Mexico
5 bedroom house
Naucalpan de Juarez, Mexico
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 037 m²
Within the Golf Chapultepec Club Fractionation in the municipality of Naucalpan de Juárez, T…
$60,00M
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Mexico City, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Mexico City, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 560 m²
Beautiful house in condominiumOnly 2 housesThey share nothing more than the condominium regi…
$17,00M
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Huizachal, Mexico
4 bedroom house
Huizachal, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 598 m²
Sale: $ 26,000,000 mxn598 m2 of construction726 m2 of land300 m2 of garden4 bedroomsMain bed…
$26,00M
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Huizachal, Mexico
4 bedroom house
Huizachal, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 258 m²
***** House for sale with excellent location and great potential - Lomas del Huizachal, CDMX…
$6,90M
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Lazaro Cardenas, Mexico
4 bedroom house
Lazaro Cardenas, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 594 m²
200 square meters of land and 594 square construction meters.Three -level room house.It cons…
$3,14M
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Naucalpan de Juarez, Mexico
4 bedroom house
Naucalpan de Juarez, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 975 m²
DESCRIPTION:GENERAL CHARACTERISTICS:Land: 527.16m2 Approx.Construction: 972.35m2 approx.Age:…
$26,00M
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Mexico City, Mexico
5 bedroom house
Mexico City, Mexico
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 000 m²
It is a super well located house in the lower part of TecamachalcoTo completely remodelIt ha…
$990,000
Leave a request
6 bedroom house in Naucalpan de Juarez, Mexico
6 bedroom house
Naucalpan de Juarez, Mexico
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 712 m²
Spectacular house with beautiful and large gardenWith beautiful view to the forest 1 block f…
$26,00M
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Naucalpan de Juarez, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Naucalpan de Juarez, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 450 m²
Magnificent house for satellite sale. Land: 324 m² | Distribution: 3 parking drawers, garden…
$4,81M
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Benito Juarez, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Benito Juarez, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 871 m²
Immediate deliveryBy appointmentExclusive 3 level residence in the Lomas del Río subdivision…
$18,09M
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Mexico City, Mexico
4 bedroom house
Mexico City, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 973 m²
Sale: $ 27,500,000 mxn5 level house with unlimited potential, ideal for remodeling to your l…
$27,50M
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Pedregal de Echegaray, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Pedregal de Echegaray, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 245 m²
245.9 of construction.200.0 of land.Pretty and cozy house, it has an excellent distribution …
$3,97M
Leave a request
8 bedroom House in Naucalpan de Juarez, Mexico
8 bedroom House
Naucalpan de Juarez, Mexico
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Area 412 m²
This property is ideal for remodeling!Within a 363m2 land, 2 houses are built, the first one…
$11,00M
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Pedregal de Echegaray, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Pedregal de Echegaray, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 451 m²
451 m2 Construction836.00 M2 TerrenoNice house with very wide and enlightened spaces, panora…
$11,30M
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Naucalpan de Juarez, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Naucalpan de Juarez, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Make this house your new beginning! Imagine living in a cozy house, illuminated and with the…
$4,49M
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Praderas de San Mateo, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Praderas de San Mateo, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 560 m²
8 beautiful residences.Wooded zone on the edge of the river, within the royal forest.3 bedro…
$19,90M
Leave a request

Properties features in Naucalpan de Juarez, Mexico

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go