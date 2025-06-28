Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Cuautitlan Izcalli, Mexico

3 bedroom house in Cuautitlan Izcalli, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Cuautitlan Izcalli, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 260 m²
House room which has the following characteristics:-500m2 of land-260m2 of construction-Deve…
$2,00M
2 bedroom house in Cuautitlan Izcalli, Mexico
2 bedroom house
Cuautitlan Izcalli, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
House for sale in forests of the monarch, Forest Forest Fractionation, Cuautitlán, State of …
$1,37M
3 bedroom house in Cuautitlan Izcalli, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Cuautitlan Izcalli, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 281 m²
Magnificent corner house that has the following characteristics:200 m2 of land, 281 m2 of co…
$5,09M
3 bedroom house in Cuautitlan Izcalli, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Cuautitlan Izcalli, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
House developed on 2 levels that have the following characteristics:175 m2 of land, 210 m2 o…
$3,30M
3 bedroom house in Cuautitlan Izcalli, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Cuautitlan Izcalli, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 155 m²
155.5 of construction.124.0 of land.Pretty and cozy house, it has an excellent distribution …
$1,49M
4 bedroom house in Cuautitlan Izcalli, Mexico
4 bedroom house
Cuautitlan Izcalli, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 310 m²
2 level roomDisytribucio:4 bedrooms4.5 bathrooms5 parking lotsLiving room, dining room and c…
$2,90M
2 bedroom house in Cuautitlan Izcalli, Mexico
2 bedroom house
Cuautitlan Izcalli, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 278 m²
M2 of land: 228.62Construction m2: 278Housing house that has the following characteristics:P…
$4,98M
3 bedroom house in Cuautitlan Izcalli, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Cuautitlan Izcalli, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 223 m²
House for sale*Only count*Magnificent house located in Gardines del Alba that has the follow…
$3,50M
3 bedroom house in Cuautitlan Izcalli, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Cuautitlan Izcalli, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 454 m²
400 M2 Terreno454 m2 ConstructionNice house room with commercial premises, developed on 2 le…
$5,54M
3 bedroom house in Cuautitlan Izcalli, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Cuautitlan Izcalli, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
House for sale*Only count*House 144 m2 of Earth, 80 m2 of construction,Built in 2 levels wit…
$1,14M
3 bedroom house in Cuautitlan Izcalli, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Cuautitlan Izcalli, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 217 m²
House developed on 2 levels that have the following characteristics:120 m2 of land, 217 m2 o…
$3,45M
3 bedroom house in Cuautitlan Izcalli, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Cuautitlan Izcalli, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Nice and large house located in Cuautitlán IzcalliIt consists of 110m2 of construction and 1…
$1,53M
5 bedroom house in Cuautitlan Izcalli, Mexico
5 bedroom house
Cuautitlan Izcalli, Mexico
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 360 m²
Beautiful and big house located in one of the best areas of Izcalli.This house has 480 m2 of…
$4,77M
