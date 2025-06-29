Houses for sale in Nezahualcoyotl, Mexico

Show property on map Show properties list
19 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Nezahualcoyotl, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Nezahualcoyotl, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Large house with good ground, located near the city of Mexico.This house consists of 250m2 o…
$1,52M
3 bedroom house in Nezahualcoyotl, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Nezahualcoyotl, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 251 m²
House room with living room living room, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Make your best offer about…
$3,00M
3 bedroom house in Mexico City, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Mexico City, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 233 m²
VENTA DE CASACasa en Alcaldía Gustavo A. Madero , Colonia La ProvidenciaAmplia casa cuenta …
$3,60M
TekceTekce
House in Mexico City, Mexico
House
Mexico City, Mexico
Area 427 m²
House (housing) consisting of 427 meters of construction and 160 of land, 3 levels, has: 4 b…
$4,48M
3 bedroom house in Nezahualcoyotl, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Nezahualcoyotl, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 255 m²
136 M2 Terreno255 m2 ConstructionHouse that consists of:P.B: stay, dining room, kitchen, TV …
$2,37M
3 bedroom house in Nezahualcoyotl, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Nezahualcoyotl, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 231 m²
153 M2 Terreno231.17 m2 ConstructionBeautiful house distributed in PB: Garage discovered for…
$3,51M
2 bedroom house in Nezahualcoyotl, Mexico
2 bedroom house
Nezahualcoyotl, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
Magnificent house located in forests of Aragon that has the following characteristics:Constr…
$1,50M
3 bedroom house in Nezahualcoyotl, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Nezahualcoyotl, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 273 m²
HOUSE ROOM DEVELOPED IN 2 LEVELS. This house has the following specifications:1 parking spac…
$2,88M
3 bedroom house in Nezahualcoyotl, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Nezahualcoyotl, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Nice and large house located in forests of AragonIt consists of 96 m2 of construction and 12…
$2,52M
3 bedroom house in Nezahualcoyotl, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Nezahualcoyotl, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 306 m²
2-level room with 306 m2, construction, 153 m2 of land and consisting of: Pb.- Stay-dining r…
$2,67M
4 bedroom house in Nezahualcoyotl, Mexico
4 bedroom house
Nezahualcoyotl, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
156 M2 Terreno400 m2 Construction3 -level room house4 bedrooms3 bathroomsDining roomCocinaSe…
$2,67M
3 bedroom house in Nezahualcoyotl, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Nezahualcoyotl, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 197 m²
197.4 m2 house construction122.5 M2 TerrenoHOUSE ROOM DEVELOPED ON THREE LEVELS HAS 2 PARKIN…
$2,68M
3 bedroom house in Nezahualcoyotl, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Nezahualcoyotl, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
135.19 M2 Terreno180 m2 Construction2 -level room house, 1 parking space, has room, dining r…
$2,99M
3 bedroom house in Nezahualcoyotl, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Nezahualcoyotl, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 211 m²
Linda house room in Nezahualcóyotl.Land surface: 200.00 m²Construction area: 211.00 m²Locate…
$3,47M
4 bedroom house in Nezahualcoyotl, Mexico
4 bedroom house
Nezahualcoyotl, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 247 m²
140 M2 Terreno247 m2 Construction3 -level room house.It has room, dining room, kitchen, 4 be…
$2,41M
2 bedroom house in Nezahualcoyotl, Mexico
2 bedroom house
Nezahualcoyotl, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 296 m²
202 M2 Terreno296 m2 ConstructionHouse room, has 3 parking spaces, there are 7 departmentsAl…
$4,74M
2 bedroom house in Nezahualcoyotl, Mexico
2 bedroom house
Nezahualcoyotl, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 215 m²
Immediate deliveryBy appointment215 M2 Terreno215 m2 ConstructionHome house developed on one…
$2,94M
3 bedroom house in Nezahualcoyotl, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Nezahualcoyotl, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Discover this house with great potential. Make your best offer about the sale value and buy …
$3,37M
5 bedroom house in Nezahualcoyotl, Mexico
5 bedroom house
Nezahualcoyotl, Mexico
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 274 m²
3 -level room house that consists of: 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, covered garage, terrace, livi…
$2,44M
Properties features in Nezahualcoyotl, Mexico

