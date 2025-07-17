Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Valle de Bravo, Mexico

8 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Valle de Bravo, Mexico
4 bedroom house
Valle de Bravo, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 582 m²
Sale: $ 18,000,000 mxn471 m2Jaime Serra architecture4 bedrooms4.5 bathroomsSalaDining roomCo…
$967,415
3 bedroom house in Avandaro, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Avandaro, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Your dream refuge in the heart of AvándaroImagine awakening every morning in an environment …
$373,530
5 bedroom house in Valle de Bravo, Mexico
5 bedroom house
Valle de Bravo, Mexico
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 700 m²
Sale: $ 18,000,000 mxnSale with furniture: $ 22,000,000 mxn700 m2 of construction688 m2 of l…
$967,415
4 bedroom house in Barrio de Guadalupe, Mexico
4 bedroom house
Barrio de Guadalupe, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 610 m²
Pre -sale: $ 38,000,000 mxn is delivered to gray siteSale: $ 46,000,000 mxn already with fin…
$2,47M
4 bedroom house in Valle de Bravo, Mexico
4 bedroom house
Valle de Bravo, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
Extraordinary house alone located in "El Coporito" in Valle de Bravo, has an excellent locat…
$806,179
3 bedroom house in Valle de Bravo, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Valle de Bravo, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Sale: $ 15,000,000 mxnRent: $ 50,000 mxn semi -siabladaRent x night: $ 20,000 mxn minimum 2 …
$806,179
3 bedroom house in Valle de Bravo, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Valle de Bravo, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Sale: $ 15,000,000 mxnRent: $ 50,000 mxn semi -siabladaRent x night: $ 20,000 mxn minimum 2 …
$806,179
3 bedroom house in Valle de Bravo, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Valle de Bravo, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 368 m²
Linda Casa located in Santa María Ahuacatl.It has 209m2 of land, 368 meters built, 2 parking…
$373,933
