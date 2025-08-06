Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Malta
  3. Birgu
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse

Townhouses for sale in Birgu, Malta

Townhouse Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Birgu, Malta
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Birgu, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
A 2 bedroom townhouse in Birgu, this property comprises of an kitchen/dining, hall way with…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Birgu, Malta
3 bedroom townthouse
Birgu, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Looking for a charming and well-maintained property in a historical location? Look no furthe…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Birgu, Malta
3 bedroom townthouse
Birgu, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Townhouse in the main square set on 4 floors with space for lift. Property is ideal for both…
Price on request
Leave a request
TekceTekce
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go