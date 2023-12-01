Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Land
  4. Zemieji Rusokai

Lands for sale in Zemieji Rusokai, Lithuania

2 properties total found
Plot of land in Bendoriai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Bendoriai, Lithuania
Agricultural plot for the low-Russian vs is sold in a reputable place. Plot right next to th…
€105,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский
Plot of land in Bendoriai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Bendoriai, Lithuania
INTENSIVE IN THE BESIVYSTANCORIES AND THE EUANDS IN THE LIVACY OF THE BUSINESS OF THE LIVES …
€215,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir