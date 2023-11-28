Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Residential
  4. Zemaiciu Kalvarija

Residential properties for sale in Zemaiciu Kalvarija, Lithuania

1 property total found
House with paved road, with internet, with With furniture in Zemaiciu Kalvarija, Lithuania
House with paved road, with internet, with With furniture
Zemaiciu Kalvarija, Lithuania
Area 84 m²
Number of floors 1
LIVING HOUSE HOUSE IN THE CITY OF THE MEMBER STATE - SEDOS G. 2 WITH AID BUILDING AND SPLIED…
€22,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir