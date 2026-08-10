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Сommercial property in Vilnius city municipality, Lithuania

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Vilnius
101
101 property total found
Commercial property 100 m² in Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial property 100 m²
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 100 m²
Floor 3
DOING PREMISES IN THE SCHEDULE! ............................................................…
$120,665
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Commercial property 178 m² in Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial property 178 m²
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 178 m²
The rooms of 178 sq.m. are sold in the heart of Vilnius, Old Town. This is universally adapt…
$387,102
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For Sale: 4* Hotel in Lithuania — €2,575,000 in Vilnius, Lithuania
For Sale: 4* Hotel in Lithuania — €2,575,000
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 33
Area 1 515 m²
For Sale: 4* Hotel in Lithuania — €2,575,000 Turnkey profitable business in a historic ci…
$3,01M
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Commercial property 120 m² in Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial property 120 m²
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 120 m²
120 sq.m. rooms are sold in Old Town. You can buy a smaller part of 64 sq.m. and it is easy …
$246,380
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Commercial property 500 m² in Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial property 500 m²
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 500 m²
Floor 1
Spacious 500 sq.m. Administrative premises of soldiers G., Žirmūnai. Currently, the premises…
$1,15M
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Commercial property 124 m² in Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial property 124 m²
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 124 m²
Floor 1
Light and cozy premises of 124 sq.m., in Oz Park, in Baltuppi district, are sold. The premis…
$409,883
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Commercial property 57 m² in Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial property 57 m²
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 57 m²
Floor 4
SUBMITTED 57 KNOWLEDGE. PRINCIPLES: - A great place for commercial activities; - Functional…
$90,685
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Commercial property 174 m² in Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial property 174 m²
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 174 m²
Floor 1
The premises of 174 sq.m. are spacious, bright and cosy, in Antakalnis district. The premise…
$463,721
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Commercial property 125 m² in Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial property 125 m²
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 125 m²
Floor 1
DESIGNATION OF 124,56 KV.M. INDIVIDUAL COMMERCIAL PREMISES IN THE FIRST GROWTH WITH VITRINE …
$376,774
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Commercial property 192 m² in Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial property 192 m²
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 192 m²
Floor 1
SALE OF GOK 190,69. M. ADMINISTRATIVE ADVICE ON THE CARRYING OUT OF EXTERNAL, TRADE OR OTHER…
$278,441
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Commercial property 16 m² in Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial property 16 m²
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 16 m²
Floor 1
Scanning GARAGE FOR TUSKULĖS G. 4, VILNIO Neat garage in a comfortable place in the city, s…
$31,738
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Commercial property 124 m² in Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial property 124 m²
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 124 m²
Floor 1
Light and cozy premises of 124 sq.m., in Oz Park, in Baltuppi district, are sold. The premis…
$439,376
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Commercial property 71 m² in Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial property 71 m²
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 71 m²
Floor 1
EXPLANATORY COMMERCIAL PATCHES IN THE SENAMIOR, IN THE PREVIOUS HEADING, THE COUNTRY SHOULD …
$231,795
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Commercial property 63 m² in Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial property 63 m²
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 63 m²
Floor 1
SALE 63 KNOWLEDGE. COMMERCIAL PATCHES / STUDY IN THE SECOND HEAD OF THE VILNIUS SENAMIUS! --…
$300,136
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Commercial property 54 m² in Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial property 54 m²
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 54 m²
Floor 1
DESIRING TO SUBMIT COMMERCIAL PREMISES WITH VITRIC SHIPS IN SENAMIOR, VILNIUS G. * * * * * *…
$330,401
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Commercial property 129 m² in Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial property 129 m²
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 129 m²
Floor 1
DESIRING to provide representative commercial premises in one of the most visible and strate…
$499,705
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Commercial property 64 m² in Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial property 64 m²
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 64 m²
120 sq.m. rooms are sold in Old Town. You can buy a smaller part of 64 sq.m. and it is easy …
$146,465
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Commercial property 178 m² in Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial property 178 m²
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 178 m²
The rooms of 178 sq.m. are sold in the heart of Vilnius, Old Town. _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ GENERAL …
$457,925
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Commercial property 35 m² in Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial property 35 m²
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 35 m²
Floor 1
The premises sold in the prestigious Old Town area, Labdarių g., are PATALPOMS JUU AUTHORISA…
$140,257
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Commercial property 127 m² in Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial property 127 m²
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 127 m²
Floor 2
DESIRING TO PROVIDE ERDVIE COMMERCIAL PARTS IN THE NORTH MIESTELY, S.ŽAUKAS G.! Commercial p…
$264,205
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Commercial property 120 m² in Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial property 120 m²
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 120 m²
120 sq.m. rooms are sold in Old Town. You can buy a smaller part of 64 sq.m. and it is easy …
$280,513
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Commercial property 712 m² in Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial property 712 m²
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 712 m²
Floor 1
DESIGNATING THE ADMINISTRATIVE / MARKETING ALLOCATION OF 712 KV.M. G. 220, I-I. > TABLE > G…
$1,17M
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Commercial property 100 m² in Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial property 100 m²
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 100 m²
Floor 1
In Vilnius city, Baltupio Street, the premises are sold in the "Jomanto Park Project" (near …
$316,674
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Commercial property 1 256 m² in Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial property 1 256 m²
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 1 256 m²
Floor 1
SALE 1 256 KNOWLEDGE - COMMERCIAL ADVICE V. A. GRAIČIŪNĖ G., VILNIJE. Looking for a strateg…
$1,42M
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Commercial property 139 m² in Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial property 139 m²
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 139 m²
Floor 1
HORIZON. MIESTO PULSAS. Your address is MINDAUGO G. 21, VILNIUS. Commercial premises of 139…
$346,632
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Commercial property 96 m² in Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial property 96 m²
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 96 m²
Floor 1
PRESENTATION OF THE COLUMN OF TREATMENT ALLOCATION. Located in the prestigious premises In t…
$393,004
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Commercial property 149 m² in Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial property 149 m²
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 149 m²
Floor 1
DESIGNATION 149 GOK. M COMMERCIAL PREMISES IN VILNIUS SENAMETERS, CARMELIT G. Exclusive com…
$469,012
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Commercial property 57 m² in Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial property 57 m²
Vilnius, Lithuania
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Number of floors 5
For sale stylishly furnished commercial premises, ideal for a studio, office, store or servi…
$229,364
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Commercial property 63 m² in Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial property 63 m²
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 63 m²
Floor 1
Sending 63 KV. M. STUDIJA IN THE SECOND HEAD! --- This is an excellent choice for those look…
$342,856
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Commercial property 518 m² in Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial property 518 m²
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 518 m²
Floor 1
HOUSE / EASY PRODUCTS / TRADE facilities suitable for sale in Vilnius. Convenient connectio…
$566,188
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