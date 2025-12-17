  1. Realting.com
New Construction Apartments in Vilniaus rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

Avizieniu seniunija
Residential quarter Zemuogiu namai
Residential quarter Zemuogiu namai
Bajorai, Lithuania
from
$488,795
VAT
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 1
Area 172 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Homes for quality living!Here, residents enjoy the fresh air, the environment of forests and greenery, as well as the opportunity to quickly and conveniently reach the center of Vilnius.Žemuogių namai is a beautiful and cozy residential complex of four houses located in a quiet area, away fr…
Residential quarter Liepu aleja
Residential quarter Liepu aleja
Lindiniskes, Lithuania
from
$434,740
VAT
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 1
Area 159 m²
4 real estate properties 4
"Liepų alėja" is a beautiful and cozy residential quarter located in a quiet area, close to the forest, where you can enjoy the tranquility of nature and fresh air. The quarter is created for those who are looking for a quiet place to live surrounded by nature, but at the same time want to e…
