Residential quarter Zemuogiu namai

Bajorai, Lithuania
from
$488,795
VAT
from
$2,842/m²
7
ID: 32840
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 07/11/2025

Location

  • Country
    Lithuania
  • State
    Vilnius County
  • Region
    Vilniaus rajono savivaldybe
  • Village
    Bajorai

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Brick
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    1
Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Property cost, USD
Apartments House
Area, m² 171.5
Price per m², USD 2,850
Apartment price, USD 488,795

Location on the map

Bajorai, Lithuania

