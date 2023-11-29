Show property on map Show properties list
  Lithuania
  Land
  Vilniaus rajono savivaldybe

Lands for sale in Vilniaus rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

167 properties total found
Plot of land in Eitminai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Eitminai, Lithuania
€22,000
Plot of land in Bendoriai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Bendoriai, Lithuania
Agricultural plot for the low-Russian vs is sold in a reputable place. Plot right next to th…
€105,000
Plot of land in Ponasai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Ponasai, Lithuania
SELLOW OF THE AGRICULTURAL LAST OF THE AGRICULTURE! Are you looking for a place that could …
€9,900
Plot of land in Roda, Lithuania
Plot of land
Roda, Lithuania
In a beautiful location, a plot of 89 acres of land is sold next to the forest ! It is also …
€13,800
Plot of land in Dvariskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Dvariskes, Lithuania
€52,500
Plot of land in Tusciauliai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Tusciauliai, Lithuania
€600,000
Plot of land in Pelikonys, Lithuania
Plot of land
Pelikonys, Lithuania
SELLOW OF THE SIGNATIVE WITH THE CABRITY VOS 30 KM FROM THE VILLION! LOSS-BALL SECTION IN TH…
€42,000
Plot of land in Pikeliskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Pikeliskes, Lithuania
Near Vilnius, Pictic settlement, equal terrain, regular forms, home estates - 13.15 acres an…
€19,000
Plot of land in Rudupiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Rudupiai, Lithuania
A plot of 489.30 acres of land is sold near Vilnius. Good connection to the city ( gravel ro…
€22,500
Plot of land in Karmazinai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Karmazinai, Lithuania
€69,500
Plot of land in Purnuskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Purnuskes, Lithuania
NON-BOLUMAN GREEN SELLOW SECTION OF THE AGRICULTURAL EJER IN THE RAMBILY, INTERNAL SENGAL, W…
€9,500
Plot of land in Raisteniskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Raisteniskes, Lithuania
€75,000
Plot of land in Svedai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Svedai, Lithuania
⁇ An array of plots for sale with 12 houses surrounded on two sides by UPELIS, just 3.6 km…
€240,000
Plot of land in Bezdoniai Eldership, Lithuania
Plot of land
Bezdoniai Eldership, Lithuania
€65,000
Plot of land in Bezdoniai Eldership, Lithuania
Plot of land
Bezdoniai Eldership, Lithuania
€12,000
Plot of land in Kreiviai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kreiviai, Lithuania
FULL R., SELLING 464 a.S. WITH A POSSIBLE CHANGED TO THE LIVING IN THE LIFE. ADVANTAGE: - A…
€50,000
Plot of land in Bratoniskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Bratoniskes, Lithuania
Next to the river Neries, Dignite g. 114, Kermushish, Vilnius r. sav. 15.03 a home estate de…
€39,000
Plot of land in Karmazinai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Karmazinai, Lithuania
Oil 1st g. 17, Antakallin, Dashes old, Vilnius r. self. sold next to the forest plot 6.06 a.…
€9,000
Plot of land in Kiemeliai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kiemeliai, Lithuania
€10,000
Plot of land in Gaukstonys, Lithuania
Plot of land
Gaukstonys, Lithuania
€43,000
Plot of land in Karmazinai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Karmazinai, Lithuania
€14,000
Plot of land in Dvariskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Dvariskes, Lithuania
Vilnius r. self., Nuts, Suips g. sold a plot of 16.40 a single and bibbean residential build…
€170,000
Plot of land in Paezeriai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Paezeriai, Lithuania
Eliot in such ail, Bagigals sen., Vilnius r. sav. 1.7392 ha of agricultural plot is sold. S…
€10,000
Plot of land in Didzioji Riese, Lithuania
Plot of land
Didzioji Riese, Lithuania
€65,000
Plot of land in Juodziai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Juodziai, Lithuania
A 70-acre plot for sale to build a farmer’s homestead. A security location project has been …
€20,000
Plot of land in Eitminai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Eitminai, Lithuania
IN THE WAYER'S FULL PAGE, RAMIO AND IDILICIAN PLACE, THE PROFIT ESTABLISH AND ILLEGAL FROM T…
€110,000
Plot of land in Baltoji Voke, Lithuania
Plot of land
Baltoji Voke, Lithuania
EXCLUSIVE IN PLACE, WITH 150 M. „VOCIETY“ UPIA CHRANT, VILLION R. PAGIRS SEN. WHITE WACES K.…
€150,000
Plot of land in Gailiunai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Gailiunai, Lithuania
FOR SALE DU SKLYPES IN ANTAKALY IN THE LOSS AND FORESTIGATION OF THE LOSSED AND FORESTIGATIO…
€77,000
Plot of land in Dvariskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Dvariskes, Lithuania
SELLING 14th century. home estate plot WITH TWO HOME PROJECT SKLYP IN THE GREAT RUN, VOS 15 …
€67,900
Plot of land in Markiskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Markiskes, Lithuania
Commercial parcel for sale near the Master's Vilnius - Pineapple. GENERAL INFORMATION: • Ad…
€750,000
