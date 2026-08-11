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Houses for sale in Vilkija, Lithuania

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2 properties total found
House in Vilkija, Lithuania
House
Vilkija, Lithuania
Area 179 m²
Number of floors 1
SALE OF HOUSEHOLD IN VILKIA - SPACE SLAUGHTER WITH FARM BUILDINGS A residential house with …
$127,523
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House in Vilkija, Lithuania
House
Vilkija, Lithuania
Area 133 m²
Number of floors 3
Looking for a place to escape from everyday life? The house with a slope yard for sale is wa…
$127,523
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
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