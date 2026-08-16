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Houses for sale in Vilkaviskis, Lithuania

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2 properties total found
House in Vilkaviskis, Lithuania
House
Vilkaviskis, Lithuania
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
SALE OF YOUTH SODO NAM WITH SKIN 12 A, SHE G, LINGIUS K., KLIPEDOS R. A spacious garden hous…
$185,489
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House in Vilkaviskis, Lithuania
House
Vilkaviskis, Lithuania
Area 134 m²
Number of floors 2
SALE OF QUALITY INSTALLATIONS AND LABASE PROCEDURES, LIGHT AND YELLOW 2 HOUSEHOLD HOUSEHOLDS…
$163,631
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