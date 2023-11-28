Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Land
  4. Vieciunai

Lands for sale in Vieciunai, Lithuania

6 properties total found
Plot of land in Vieciunai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Vieciunai, Lithuania
Plot with a house project and permission to build in the Locations GENERAL INFORMATION Sal…
€23,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: Русский
Plot of land in Gailiunai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Gailiunai, Lithuania
Home estate in Gailies GENERAL INFORMATION Sale price: 15000 euros Address: Gail of Gail. …
€15,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: Русский
Plot of land in Vieciunai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Vieciunai, Lithuania
Plot in Locals in a newly formed massif of home estate plots GENERAL INFORMATION Sale pric…
€11,999
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: Русский
Plot of land in Vieciunai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Vieciunai, Lithuania
A SCLYP FOR SALE IN THE HOTEL RURN! This is a great plot for your life, just 9 kilometers f…
€40,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: Русский
Plot of land in Gailiunai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Gailiunai, Lithuania
Household in Gailiūnai GENERAL INFORMATION Sale price: 15000 EUR Address: Gailiūnų g. 183C,…
€17,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: Русский
Plot of land in Gailiunai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Gailiunai, Lithuania
Large house estate in Gailions GENERAL INFORMATION Sale price: 19500 euros Address: Chestn…
€19,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: Русский
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir