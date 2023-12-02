Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Land
  4. Veiveriu seniunija

Lands for sale in Veiveriu seniunija, Lithuania

3 properties total found
Plot of land in Silenai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Silenai, Lithuania
EXCLUDED LARGE SODIES WITH TWO TVENN IN THE CREATMENT!!! ADVANTAGE: - Just 25min. from the …
€62,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
Plot of land in Veiveriai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Veiveriai, Lithuania
For sale in the 44th century. plot Green g. 12A, Viviers, Prienos r. SKLYPAS: - Area - …
€9,500
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
Plot of land in Mazosios Zariskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Mazosios Zariskes, Lithuania
€19,500
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir