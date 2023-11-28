Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Varenos rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

4 properties total found
Plot of land in Senoji Varena, Lithuania
Plot of land
Senoji Varena, Lithuania
Massif of 3 plots for sale in Old Varėna, Lakstigali g. The mass is made up of a home estate…
€50,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский, Lietuvių
+37064921068 marius.samuolis@capitalrealty.com
Plot of land in Senoji Varena, Lithuania
Plot of land
Senoji Varena, Lithuania
12.71 a home estate plot for sale in Old Varėna, Sako g. Comfortable, paved access. The intr…
€18,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский, Lietuvių
+37064921068 marius.samuolis@capitalrealty.com
Plot of land in Kareivonys, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kareivonys, Lithuania
12.88 ha (6.87 ha forest ) plot for sale in the village of Petrauscan (Trak district.) near …
€79,900
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский, Lietuvių
+37068741112 arturas.zalkauskas@capital.lt
Plot of land in Varena, Lithuania
Plot of land
Varena, Lithuania
SODO SKLYPAS is SALE. The plot is in a side, very beautiful place. Next to the plot, the str…
€5,500
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский, Lietuvių
+37068217000 mantas.navickas@capitalrealty.com
