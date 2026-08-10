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Houses for sale in Varena, Lithuania

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2 properties total found
House in Varena, Lithuania
House
Varena, Lithuania
Area 199 m²
Number of floors 2
COZY AND SPACIOUS FARMHOUSE FOR SALE WITH A POND, SAUNA AND NURTURED ENVIRONMENT - MEŠKUČIŘU…
$175,339
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House in Varena, Lithuania
House
Varena, Lithuania
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 2
House for sale Birutės g. 16, Varėna NAMO PRINCIPLES - Total area - 124,93 sq. m. - House 5…
$85,252
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