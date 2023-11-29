Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Uzliedziu seniunija, Lithuania

3 properties total found
Commercial with air conditioning, with internet, with alarm system in Giraite, Lithuania
Commercial with air conditioning, with internet, with alarm system
Giraite, Lithuania
Area 1 380 m²
Floor 1
SELLING BUILDING WITH THE LAND SECTION, IN THE RAMUAGE, THE WROW OF THE COUNCIL. THIS IS ITI…
€449,000
Commercial with furniture, with air conditioning, with alarm system in Giraite, Lithuania
Commercial with furniture, with air conditioning, with alarm system
Giraite, Lithuania
Area 80 m²
Floor 1
SELLING THE INSURANCE OF THE INSPECTED TWO REPORT COMMERCIAL PATAL PROPERTIES. PRICE ONLY…
€16,499
Commercial with air conditioning in Giraite, Lithuania
Commercial with air conditioning
Giraite, Lithuania
Area 20 m²
Premises for sale. Exceptional ability to purchase premises in a good place, constant flow o…
€3,500
