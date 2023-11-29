Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Lithuania
  3. Land
  4. Utena

Lands for sale in Utena, Lithuania

4 properties total found
Plot of land in Utena, Lithuania
Plot of land
Utena, Lithuania
€5,200
Plot of land in Utena, Lithuania
Plot of land
Utena, Lithuania
A plot of land of 29.09 a home estate is sold in Utena. DEPARATORS: * Plot edge; * Asphalt …
€21,900
Plot of land in Utena, Lithuania
Plot of land
Utena, Lithuania
SELLOW 14.21 ARS SECTION IN THE CARTON, RASOS G. 9 14.21 acres of house estate in Silk, Raso…
€28,500
Plot of land in Utena, Lithuania
Plot of land
Utena, Lithuania
157 acres of agricultural plot for sale, 650 m from the lake Posts. Neighboring neighbors ne…
€6,900
Mir