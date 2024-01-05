Lands for sale in Utena County, Lithuania

UAE
Plot of land
Bugai, Lithuania
Two plots for sale - 0.99 ha and 3.51 ha (total 4.5 ha) bordering Dirda lake, Rokiškis distr…
€37,500
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land
Klabiniai, Lithuania
In a picturesque place on the bank of the River Virinta in Molytus district sav., in Clabini…
€30,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land
Paskonys, Lithuania
For sale between two lakes, a plot of 6.2 ha of land in Layer. Moltas r. self. The plot bord…
€65,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land
Nerupis, Lithuania
€70,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land
Anyksciai, Lithuania
€5,700
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land
Skudutiskis, Lithuania
Plots for sale in Molėtas r., Catching old, Kaniūkai. SECTION 1 : - Plot area – 177 a; - Pl…
€10,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land
Karklyne, Lithuania
Shlevastų ka., Alionian sen., Shirvint r. sav. sold an agricultural plot of 305 a.m. SKLYPA…
€13,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land
Spraksiai, Lithuania
€22,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land
Kalviske, Lithuania
€91,800
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land
Gulbine, Lithuania
€45,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land
Rudiliai, Lithuania
€35,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land
Utena, Lithuania
€5,200
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land
Varlyne, Lithuania
€35,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land
Jakstiskes I, Lithuania
€50,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land
Steponiskes, Lithuania
Savicinous, Oxygen, Zarasian r. sav. plot with an area of 10.25 ha is sold. SKLYPAS: - Plot…
€80,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land
Sudeikiai, Lithuania
€150,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land
Veleikiai, Lithuania
€38,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land
Gailiunai, Lithuania
IN FORESTIGATION, 13.99 ARS SKLYP - COUNTRY OBUOLS SALES, IN THE SALE. ____ GENERAL INFORMA…
€30,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land
Gulbine, Lithuania
In the circles of mstl., in Moltė, near the Lake Kiement, a residential plot of land is sold…
€14,500
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land
Gailiunai, Lithuania
Land plot for sale in the village of Gailies. Area 3.5401 ha.; ADVANTAGE: - Accelerate measu…
€16,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land
Gulbine, Lithuania
NON-IN MOLE CITY, THE LABANOR REGIONAL PARTS OF THE LABANOR IN THE LABANOR SUBJECT 9.53 ha L…
€149,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land
Alausai, Lithuania
Forest land plot with lake shore for sale. - a 36.8 a forestry plot for sale in the village…
€49,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land
Prutele, Lithuania
PDO SKLYP / SODY FOR EXPLANATORY PRIVACY, ROOMS AND EXCLUSIVE SKLYPE IS THE DVIOUS STATIC P…
€118,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land
Laumikoniai, Lithuania
A 9.10-hectare agricultural plot from which 7,5,100 ha of forest land is sold near Dubingis.…
€80,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land
Jonydziai, Lithuania
COMMERCIAL SKLYP WITH EXCLUDED ROOM BEFORE MAGISTRAL ROAD A6. GOOD MATOMUM FROM THE MAIN GAT…
€70,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land
Gulbine, Lithuania
Until October 5d. for more detailed information, please refer to email. p.: SELLOW SECTIO…
€250,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land
Kuikiai, Lithuania
REFERRED TO IN THE CHANGE OF THE RECREACICAL LAST 27.81 A VENCAVO ECHROOM The shores of Lak…
€65,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land
Gulbine, Lithuania
0.6,500 ha agricultural plot for sale in Cizurous, Dubing old, Molyt r.sav., . beautiful loc…
€5,200
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land
Gulbine, Lithuania
80 a agricultural plot for sale Dubingi k, Molyt r.sav. a beautiful place next to Lake Long,…
€12,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land
Zarasai, Lithuania
1.2 ha plot for sale with the lake shore Zaras r. self. Cibular k. GENERAL INFORMATION • Ad…
€40,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
