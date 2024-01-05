Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Land
  4. Utena County

Lands for sale in Utena County, Lithuania

62 properties total found
Plot of land in Bugai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Bugai, Lithuania
Two plots for sale - 0.99 ha and 3.51 ha (total 4.5 ha) bordering Dirda lake, Rokiškis distr…
€37,500
Plot of land in Klabiniai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Klabiniai, Lithuania
In a picturesque place on the bank of the River Virinta in Molytus district sav., in Clabini…
€30,000
Plot of land in Paskonys, Lithuania
Plot of land
Paskonys, Lithuania
For sale between two lakes, a plot of 6.2 ha of land in Layer. Moltas r. self. The plot bord…
€65,000
Plot of land in Nerupis, Lithuania
Plot of land
Nerupis, Lithuania
€70,000
Plot of land in Anyksciai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Anyksciai, Lithuania
€5,700
Plot of land in Skudutiskis, Lithuania
Plot of land
Skudutiskis, Lithuania
Plots for sale in Molėtas r., Catching old, Kaniūkai. SECTION 1 : - Plot area – 177 a; - Pl…
€10,000
Plot of land in Karklyne, Lithuania
Plot of land
Karklyne, Lithuania
Shlevastų ka., Alionian sen., Shirvint r. sav. sold an agricultural plot of 305 a.m. SKLYPA…
€13,000
Plot of land in Spraksiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Spraksiai, Lithuania
€22,000
Plot of land in Kalviske, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kalviske, Lithuania
€91,800
Plot of land in Gulbine, Lithuania
Plot of land
Gulbine, Lithuania
€45,000
Plot of land in Rudiliai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Rudiliai, Lithuania
€35,000
Plot of land in Utena, Lithuania
Plot of land
Utena, Lithuania
€5,200
Plot of land in Varlyne, Lithuania
Plot of land
Varlyne, Lithuania
€35,000
Plot of land in Jakstiskes I, Lithuania
Plot of land
Jakstiskes I, Lithuania
€50,000
Plot of land in Steponiskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Steponiskes, Lithuania
Savicinous, Oxygen, Zarasian r. sav. plot with an area of 10.25 ha is sold. SKLYPAS: - Plot…
€80,000
Plot of land in Sudeikiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Sudeikiai, Lithuania
€150,000
Plot of land in Veleikiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Veleikiai, Lithuania
€38,000
Plot of land in Gailiunai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Gailiunai, Lithuania
IN FORESTIGATION, 13.99 ARS SKLYP - COUNTRY OBUOLS SALES, IN THE SALE. ____ GENERAL INFORMA…
€30,000
Plot of land in Gulbine, Lithuania
Plot of land
Gulbine, Lithuania
In the circles of mstl., in Moltė, near the Lake Kiement, a residential plot of land is sold…
€14,500
Plot of land in Gailiunai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Gailiunai, Lithuania
Land plot for sale in the village of Gailies. Area 3.5401 ha.; ADVANTAGE: - Accelerate measu…
€16,000
Plot of land in Gulbine, Lithuania
Plot of land
Gulbine, Lithuania
NON-IN MOLE CITY, THE LABANOR REGIONAL PARTS OF THE LABANOR IN THE LABANOR SUBJECT 9.53 ha L…
€149,000
Plot of land in Alausai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Alausai, Lithuania
Forest land plot with lake shore for sale. - a 36.8 a forestry plot for sale in the village…
€49,000
Plot of land in Prutele, Lithuania
Plot of land
Prutele, Lithuania
PDO SKLYP / SODY FOR EXPLANATORY PRIVACY, ROOMS AND EXCLUSIVE SKLYPE IS THE DVIOUS STATIC P…
€118,000
Plot of land in Laumikoniai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Laumikoniai, Lithuania
A 9.10-hectare agricultural plot from which 7,5,100 ha of forest land is sold near Dubingis.…
€80,000
Plot of land in Jonydziai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Jonydziai, Lithuania
COMMERCIAL SKLYP WITH EXCLUDED ROOM BEFORE MAGISTRAL ROAD A6. GOOD MATOMUM FROM THE MAIN GAT…
€70,000
Plot of land in Gulbine, Lithuania
Plot of land
Gulbine, Lithuania
Until October 5d. for more detailed information, please refer to email. p.: SELLOW SECTIO…
€250,000
Plot of land in Kuikiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kuikiai, Lithuania
REFERRED TO IN THE CHANGE OF THE RECREACICAL LAST 27.81 A VENCAVO ECHROOM The shores of Lak…
€65,000
Plot of land in Gulbine, Lithuania
Plot of land
Gulbine, Lithuania
0.6,500 ha agricultural plot for sale in Cizurous, Dubing old, Molyt r.sav., . beautiful loc…
€5,200
Plot of land in Gulbine, Lithuania
Plot of land
Gulbine, Lithuania
80 a agricultural plot for sale Dubingi k, Molyt r.sav. a beautiful place next to Lake Long,…
€12,000
Plot of land in Zarasai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Zarasai, Lithuania
1.2 ha plot for sale with the lake shore Zaras r. self. Cibular k. GENERAL INFORMATION • Ad…
€40,000
