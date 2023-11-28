Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Traku seniunija, Lithuania

31 property total found
Plot of land in Plomenai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Plomenai, Lithuania
€20,800
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский
+37068842044 tatjana.makarova@capital.lt
Plot of land in Alsakiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Alsakiai, Lithuania
Flower g. 2 A, in the Falklands, Trakai r. self. sold in an area of 15.14 a, home estate des…
€9,900
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский
+37068758822 ausra@capital.lt
Plot of land in Bagdononys, Lithuania
Plot of land
Bagdononys, Lithuania
Plot for sale 54.87 a, Flame g, Highland! GENERAL INFORMATION: - Sale price: 20,000 €; - Ad…
€17,500
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский
+37061130999 paulius.zilvitis@capitalrealty.com
Plot of land in Trakai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Trakai, Lithuania
Description: Agricultural plot for sale 2 ha Trakai district. self. Varnik k. On the shores…
€30,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский
+37065444445 marija.damaseviciute@capital.lt
Plot of land in Meiluskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Meiluskes, Lithuania
Trak district, in the village of Meilush, surrounded by Vies and Long Lakes, 9 (24-66 a) plo…
€11,500
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский
+37068741112 arturas.zalkauskas@capital.lt
Plot of land in Katisiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Katisiai, Lithuania
100 a ( 56 a home holdings, 44 agricultural ) plot for house or homestead near Lake Katiaus …
€88,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский
+37068741112 arturas.zalkauskas@capital.lt
Plot of land in Trakai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Trakai, Lithuania
SELLOW OF HA 1.79 SECTION WITH FORESTIGATION AND ASFALATED ROAD BAJORIC K, TRAK R. The plot…
€14,900
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский
+37061140701 vlasta.maslinskiene@capital.lt
Plot of land in Jovariskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Jovariskes, Lithuania
1.4 ha agricultural plot for sale in Bražuškė. Comfortable, paved access. The plot borders t…
€6,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский
+37064921068 marius.samuolis@capitalrealty.com
Plot of land in Jovariskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Jovariskes, Lithuania
0.65 ha agricultural plot for sale in Bražuškė. Comfortable, paved access. A farmer's homest…
€18,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский
+37064921068 marius.samuolis@capitalrealty.com
Plot of land in Trakai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Trakai, Lithuania
RAMIOJE, IN THE GREAT PLACE, VOS 20 MIN. FROM THE VILNIA CENTRO CITY, A PDO OF SELECT WITH T…
€29,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский
+37061642999 arunas.pranevicius@capital.lt
Plot of land in Jovariskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Jovariskes, Lithuania
In a picturesque area, a plot of 32 acres of home estate is sold 25 minutes from Vilnius! ..…
€25,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский
+37068423411 linas.juzumas@capitalrealty.com
Plot of land in Alsakiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Alsakiai, Lithuania
€85,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский
+37068741112 arturas.zalkauskas@capital.lt
Plot of land in Trakai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Trakai, Lithuania
A plot of 19.99 acres of house estate is sold next to Trakai. To asphalt ~ 130 m. A beautif…
€22,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский
+37064921068 marius.samuolis@capitalrealty.com
Plot of land in Trakai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Trakai, Lithuania
-For sale a 2.08 ha plot in the village of Old Interupio (Trak districts.) between the lakes…
€52,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский
+37069805849 romualdas.blazevicius@capitalrealty.com
Plot of land in Trakai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Trakai, Lithuania
30 a home estate plot for sale in High Semeniku, Lentvario sen. ADVANTAGE: • Excellent conne…
€30,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский
+37069805849 romualdas.blazevicius@capitalrealty.com
Plot of land in Buda III, Lithuania
Plot of land
Buda III, Lithuania
1,1547 ha agricultural plot for sale Trakai r. self., Trakai old, Old Way in the village wit…
€58,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский
+37061817321 ricardas.nosevicius@capitalrealty.com
Plot of land in Trakai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Trakai, Lithuania
€4,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский
+37061817321 ricardas.nosevicius@capitalrealty.com
Plot of land in Babriskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Babriskes, Lithuania
Two commercial parcels are sold to the traze of Trakai. Smooth total area 98.77 aro. Smooth …
€140,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский
+37064921068 marius.samuolis@capitalrealty.com
Plot of land in Trakai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Trakai, Lithuania
2,9896 ha agricultural plot with part of the forest is for sale, Trakai r. sauces old, Migli…
€18,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский
+37061817321 ricardas.nosevicius@capitalrealty.com
Plot of land in Trakai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Trakai, Lithuania
€110,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский
+37067463747 edgaras.kamarauskas@capitalrealty.com
Plot of land in Alsakiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Alsakiai, Lithuania
A 6.35 ha agricultural plot is sold next to Lake Margio in a picturesque location ADVANTAG…
€45,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский
+37061284707 audrius.puplevicius@capitalrealty.com
Plot of land in Miciunai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Miciunai, Lithuania
2.2 ha agricultural plot for sale in the village of Strazdish. The plot of expressive terrai…
€55,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский
+37064921068 marius.samuolis@capitalrealty.com
Plot of land in Trakai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Trakai, Lithuania
26.45 ARS HOME SECTION IN THE TRAK RAW. GENERAL INFORMATION: Plot selling price: 1100 euros…
€30,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский
+37068779300 svetlana.vaitkiene@capitalrealty.com
Plot of land in Skynimai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Skynimai, Lithuania
A array of 6 plots for sale after 50 acres, suitable for the farmer's homestead, Peleniškis.…
€43,500
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский
+37064921068 marius.samuolis@capitalrealty.com
Plot of land in Trakai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Trakai, Lithuania
IN THE RAMIO LOCATION, FOR FOR FORESTIGATION, THE LIVAL SELECTION OF THE AGRICULTURAL AGRICU…
€15,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский
865571088 lina.matukiene@capitalrealty.com
Plot of land in Gojus, Lithuania
Plot of land
Gojus, Lithuania
SELLOW HOUSE MANAGEMENTS IN THE TRAINING RAJ., SENING TRAK SEN., LIGHT K. In a beautiful, qu…
€18,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский
868678264 lilija.balaisiene@capitalrealty.com
Plot of land in Trakai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Trakai, Lithuania
LAST 5 SKLYPES ! !!! Electricity- 36 kW ( is delivered to each plot to the price). !!! There…
€38,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский
+37063310330 giedre.daugirdaite@capitalrealty.com
Plot of land in Trakai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Trakai, Lithuania
€9,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский
+37063310330 giedre.daugirdaite@capitalrealty.com
Plot of land in Trakai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Trakai, Lithuania
€55,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский
+37068927985 tomas.rusakas@capitalrealty.com
Plot of land in Trakai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Trakai, Lithuania
FOR SALE 42 A PLOT AGRICULTURAL PERMANENT PUBLICITY STRATEGICLY IN A GOOD PLACE TRACK R. SAV…
€7,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский
868678264 lilija.balaisiene@capitalrealty.com
