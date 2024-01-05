Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Land
  4. Traku rajono savivaldybe

Lands for sale in Traku rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

70 properties total found
Plot of land in Anglininkai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Anglininkai, Lithuania
HOUSEHOLD PARCELS FOR SALE in Trakai district, in Glory, Ryegeliai street. 4C; 4D; 4E Are y…
€10,900
Plot of land in Anglininkai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Anglininkai, Lithuania
Trakai district, Rykantų village, in a picturesque area near the forest and the Neries regio…
€649,000
Plot of land in Selioviskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Selioviskes, Lithuania
For sale 323.96 a of the total area of residence two adjacent plots Trakai r. sav, Seliovish…
€324,000
Plot of land in Zuklijai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Zuklijai, Lithuania
€199,735
Plot of land in Jovariskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Jovariskes, Lithuania
A plot of land for sale in the Trakai district, in the Angeli hills - in a newly established…
€27,000
Plot of land in Aukstieji Semeniukai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Aukstieji Semeniukai, Lithuania
A plot of 2.31 ha is for sale at the 26th kilometer of the Vilnius-Kaunas highway, Trakų dis…
€311,850
Plot of land in Sausaraistis, Lithuania
Plot of land
Sausaraistis, Lithuania
- SELD EXCLUSIVE SKLYP 15.85 ha Land plot Trakai r. self., High-pearl-old, Turkutonic k. - S…
€290,000
Plot of land in Anglininkai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Anglininkai, Lithuania
€10,900
Plot of land in Buda III, Lithuania
Plot of land
Buda III, Lithuania
A PLOT OF LAND WITH REGISTERED STRUCTURES IN A PICTURESQUE PLACE IN TRAKAI DISTRICT IS FOR S…
€30,000
Plot of land in Anglininkai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Anglininkai, Lithuania
PUTIN INVESTMENT! PUTION OFFER FOR NEKILLED TOURT EXAMPLES! Surrounded by nature, a 400 acr…
€169,000
Plot of land in Kariotiskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kariotiskes, Lithuania
€83,000
Plot of land in Anglininkai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Anglininkai, Lithuania
€33,000
Plot of land in Ferma, Lithuania
Plot of land
Ferma, Lithuania
SELLATION OF HA AGRICULTURAL LAST IN FERMOS SOME, TRAKING RAYON. SPECUM: - Trakai district.…
€140,000
Plot of land in Plakna, Lithuania
Plot of land
Plakna, Lithuania
TRAINING RAJ. SAV. SELLOW OF 228.50 A WITH THE PERMINAL HOME PROJECT AND STATY OF THE PURPOS…
€39,000
Plot of land in Bagdononys, Lithuania
Plot of land
Bagdononys, Lithuania
Plot for sale 54.87 a, Flame g, Highland! GENERAL INFORMATION: - Sale price: 20,000 €; - Ad…
€17,500
Plot of land in Trakai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Trakai, Lithuania
Description: Agricultural plot for sale 2 ha Trakai district. self. Varnik k. On the shores…
€30,000
Plot of land in Raipolis, Lithuania
Plot of land
Raipolis, Lithuania
€35,000
Plot of land in Semeniskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Semeniskes, Lithuania
5-i home estate plots for sale near Grendaw, Trakai district.. A beautiful place, smooth ter…
€10,000
Plot of land in Selioviskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Selioviskes, Lithuania
A plot of 2.1575 ha for sale at Lake Kulpio, Seliovish, Trakai district. Plot only 20 km fr…
€200,000
Plot of land in Meiluskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Meiluskes, Lithuania
Trak district, in the village of Meilush, surrounded by Vies and Long Lakes, 9 (24-66 a) plo…
€11,500
Plot of land in Salos, Lithuania
Plot of land
Salos, Lithuania
70.88 a plot for sale in Vilnius, Gureli. Gurelai is a street village on the outskirts of V…
€70,000
Plot of land in Katisiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Katisiai, Lithuania
100 a ( 56 a home holdings, 44 agricultural ) plot for house or homestead near Lake Katiaus …
€88,000
Plot of land in Kijuvka, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kijuvka, Lithuania
€4,900
Plot of land in Trakai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Trakai, Lithuania
SELLOW OF HA 1.79 SECTION WITH FORESTIGATION AND ASFALATED ROAD BAJORIC K, TRAK R. The plot…
€14,900
Plot of land in Jovariskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Jovariskes, Lithuania
0.65 ha agricultural plot for sale in Bražuškė. Comfortable, paved access. A farmer's homest…
€18,000
Plot of land in Rackunai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Rackunai, Lithuania
Home holdings for sale 31.58 a. plot. Aitvar g. In the penthouse! __________________________…
€25,000
Plot of land in Trakai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Trakai, Lithuania
RAMIOJE, IN THE GREAT PLACE, VOS 20 MIN. FROM THE VILNIA CENTRO CITY, A PDO OF SELECT WITH T…
€29,000
Plot of land in Jovariskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Jovariskes, Lithuania
In a picturesque area, a plot of 32 acres of home estate is sold 25 minutes from Vilnius! ..…
€25,000
Plot of land in Rackunai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Rackunai, Lithuania
47.09 A MULTIPLE LIVING SIGNATURE IDEAL SITUATION OF THE MULTIPLE LIVES OF THE COTED STATE B…
€150,000
Plot of land in Slabada, Lithuania
Plot of land
Slabada, Lithuania
FOOT OFFER! Surrounded by nature, a 22-acre plot is for sale. A perfect, quiet place for y…
€15,000
