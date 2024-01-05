Lands for sale in Traku rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

UAE
Plot of land
Anglininkai, Lithuania
HOUSEHOLD PARCELS FOR SALE in Trakai district, in Glory, Ryegeliai street. 4C; 4D; 4E Are y…
€10,900
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land
Anglininkai, Lithuania
Trakai district, Rykantų village, in a picturesque area near the forest and the Neries regio…
€649,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land
Selioviskes, Lithuania
For sale 323.96 a of the total area of residence two adjacent plots Trakai r. sav, Seliovish…
€324,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land
Zuklijai, Lithuania
€199,735
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land
Jovariskes, Lithuania
A plot of land for sale in the Trakai district, in the Angeli hills - in a newly established…
€27,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land
Aukstieji Semeniukai, Lithuania
A plot of 2.31 ha is for sale at the 26th kilometer of the Vilnius-Kaunas highway, Trakų dis…
€311,850
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land
Sausaraistis, Lithuania
- SELD EXCLUSIVE SKLYP 15.85 ha Land plot Trakai r. self., High-pearl-old, Turkutonic k. - S…
€290,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land
Anglininkai, Lithuania
€10,900
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land
Buda III, Lithuania
A PLOT OF LAND WITH REGISTERED STRUCTURES IN A PICTURESQUE PLACE IN TRAKAI DISTRICT IS FOR S…
€30,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land
Anglininkai, Lithuania
PUTIN INVESTMENT! PUTION OFFER FOR NEKILLED TOURT EXAMPLES! Surrounded by nature, a 400 acr…
€169,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land
Kariotiskes, Lithuania
€83,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land
Anglininkai, Lithuania
€33,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land
Ferma, Lithuania
SELLATION OF HA AGRICULTURAL LAST IN FERMOS SOME, TRAKING RAYON. SPECUM: - Trakai district.…
€140,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land
Plakna, Lithuania
TRAINING RAJ. SAV. SELLOW OF 228.50 A WITH THE PERMINAL HOME PROJECT AND STATY OF THE PURPOS…
€39,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land
Bagdononys, Lithuania
Plot for sale 54.87 a, Flame g, Highland! GENERAL INFORMATION: - Sale price: 20,000 €; - Ad…
€17,500
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land
Trakai, Lithuania
Description: Agricultural plot for sale 2 ha Trakai district. self. Varnik k. On the shores…
€30,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land
Raipolis, Lithuania
€35,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land
Semeniskes, Lithuania
5-i home estate plots for sale near Grendaw, Trakai district.. A beautiful place, smooth ter…
€10,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land
Selioviskes, Lithuania
A plot of 2.1575 ha for sale at Lake Kulpio, Seliovish, Trakai district. Plot only 20 km fr…
€200,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land
Meiluskes, Lithuania
Trak district, in the village of Meilush, surrounded by Vies and Long Lakes, 9 (24-66 a) plo…
€11,500
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land
Salos, Lithuania
70.88 a plot for sale in Vilnius, Gureli. Gurelai is a street village on the outskirts of V…
€70,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land
Katisiai, Lithuania
100 a ( 56 a home holdings, 44 agricultural ) plot for house or homestead near Lake Katiaus …
€88,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land
Kijuvka, Lithuania
€4,900
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land
Trakai, Lithuania
SELLOW OF HA 1.79 SECTION WITH FORESTIGATION AND ASFALATED ROAD BAJORIC K, TRAK R. The plot…
€14,900
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land
Jovariskes, Lithuania
0.65 ha agricultural plot for sale in Bražuškė. Comfortable, paved access. A farmer's homest…
€18,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land
Rackunai, Lithuania
Home holdings for sale 31.58 a. plot. Aitvar g. In the penthouse! __________________________…
€25,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land
Trakai, Lithuania
RAMIOJE, IN THE GREAT PLACE, VOS 20 MIN. FROM THE VILNIA CENTRO CITY, A PDO OF SELECT WITH T…
€29,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land
Jovariskes, Lithuania
In a picturesque area, a plot of 32 acres of home estate is sold 25 minutes from Vilnius! ..…
€25,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land
Rackunai, Lithuania
47.09 A MULTIPLE LIVING SIGNATURE IDEAL SITUATION OF THE MULTIPLE LIVES OF THE COTED STATE B…
€150,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land
Slabada, Lithuania
FOOT OFFER! Surrounded by nature, a 22-acre plot is for sale. A perfect, quiet place for y…
€15,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
