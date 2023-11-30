Lands for sale in Trakai, Lithuania

UAE
16 properties total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Plot of land
Trakai, Lithuania
Description: Agricultural plot for sale 2 ha Trakai district. self. Varnik k. On the shores…
€30,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land
Trakai, Lithuania
SELLOW OF HA 1.79 SECTION WITH FORESTIGATION AND ASFALATED ROAD BAJORIC K, TRAK R. The plot…
€14,900
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land
Trakai, Lithuania
RAMIOJE, IN THE GREAT PLACE, VOS 20 MIN. FROM THE VILNIA CENTRO CITY, A PDO OF SELECT WITH T…
€29,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land
Trakai, Lithuania
A plot of 19.99 acres of house estate is sold next to Trakai. To asphalt ~ 130 m. A beautif…
€22,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land
Trakai, Lithuania
-For sale a 2.08 ha plot in the village of Old Interupio (Trak districts.) between the lakes…
€52,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land
Trakai, Lithuania
30 a home estate plot for sale in High Semeniku, Lentvario sen. ADVANTAGE: • Excellent conne…
€30,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land
Trakai, Lithuania
€4,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land
Trakai, Lithuania
2,9896 ha agricultural plot with part of the forest is for sale, Trakai r. sauces old, Migli…
€18,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land
Trakai, Lithuania
€110,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land
Trakai, Lithuania
26.45 ARS HOME SECTION IN THE TRAK RAW. GENERAL INFORMATION: Plot selling price: 1100 euros…
€30,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land
Trakai, Lithuania
IN THE RAMIO LOCATION, FOR FOR FORESTIGATION, THE LIVAL SELECTION OF THE AGRICULTURAL AGRICU…
€15,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land
Trakai, Lithuania
LAST 5 SKLYPES ! !!! Electricity- 36 kW ( is delivered to each plot to the price). !!! There…
€38,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land
Trakai, Lithuania
€9,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land
Trakai, Lithuania
€55,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land
Trakai, Lithuania
FOR SALE 42 A PLOT AGRICULTURAL PERMANENT PUBLICITY STRATEGICLY IN A GOOD PLACE TRACK R. SAV…
€7,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land
Trakai, Lithuania
32 100 m²
Industrial plot with access from the A4 highway. Excellent visibility. The purpose has alre…
€699,000
Recommend
Leave a request
