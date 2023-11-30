Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Land
  4. Trakai

Lands for sale in Trakai, Lithuania

16 properties total found
Plot of land in Trakai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Trakai, Lithuania
Description: Agricultural plot for sale 2 ha Trakai district. self. Varnik k. On the shores…
€30,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land in Trakai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Trakai, Lithuania
SELLOW OF HA 1.79 SECTION WITH FORESTIGATION AND ASFALATED ROAD BAJORIC K, TRAK R. The plot…
€14,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land in Trakai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Trakai, Lithuania
RAMIOJE, IN THE GREAT PLACE, VOS 20 MIN. FROM THE VILNIA CENTRO CITY, A PDO OF SELECT WITH T…
€29,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land in Trakai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Trakai, Lithuania
A plot of 19.99 acres of house estate is sold next to Trakai. To asphalt ~ 130 m. A beautif…
€22,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land in Trakai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Trakai, Lithuania
-For sale a 2.08 ha plot in the village of Old Interupio (Trak districts.) between the lakes…
€52,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land in Trakai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Trakai, Lithuania
30 a home estate plot for sale in High Semeniku, Lentvario sen. ADVANTAGE: • Excellent conne…
€30,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land in Trakai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Trakai, Lithuania
€4,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land in Trakai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Trakai, Lithuania
2,9896 ha agricultural plot with part of the forest is for sale, Trakai r. sauces old, Migli…
€18,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land in Trakai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Trakai, Lithuania
€110,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land in Trakai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Trakai, Lithuania
26.45 ARS HOME SECTION IN THE TRAK RAW. GENERAL INFORMATION: Plot selling price: 1100 euros…
€30,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land in Trakai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Trakai, Lithuania
IN THE RAMIO LOCATION, FOR FOR FORESTIGATION, THE LIVAL SELECTION OF THE AGRICULTURAL AGRICU…
€15,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land in Trakai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Trakai, Lithuania
LAST 5 SKLYPES ! !!! Electricity- 36 kW ( is delivered to each plot to the price). !!! There…
€38,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land in Trakai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Trakai, Lithuania
€9,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land in Trakai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Trakai, Lithuania
€55,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land in Trakai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Trakai, Lithuania
FOR SALE 42 A PLOT AGRICULTURAL PERMANENT PUBLICITY STRATEGICLY IN A GOOD PLACE TRACK R. SAV…
€7,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land in Trakai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Trakai, Lithuania
Area 32 100 m²
Industrial plot with access from the A4 highway. Excellent visibility. The purpose has alre…
€699,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir