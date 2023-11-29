Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Land
  4. Telsiai County

Lands for sale in Telsiai County, Lithuania

20 properties total found
Plot of land in Rietavas, Lithuania
Plot of land
Rietavas, Lithuania
SELDED HOME MANAGEMENT SOURCE FOR THE BARTKUčIC EXECUTION! Are you looking for a place that…
€79,900
Plot of land in Ukrinai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Ukrinai, Lithuania
€16,000
Plot of land in Reivyciai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Reivyciai, Lithuania
10.17 a plot for sale Plot destination – single and double residential areas. It’s a great a…
€15,000
Plot of land in Jautakiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Jautakiai, Lithuania
For sale in the 7.95th century. garden plot Needs r. sau., Sparks old, Sensitive, Recreation…
€5,000
Plot of land in Kurmaiciai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kurmaiciai, Lithuania
2.03 ha agricultural plot for sale (changeable to home estate) Needs g. Courthouse km. ( dri…
€85,000
Plot of land in Liepgiriai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Liepgiriai, Lithuania
Plots of 2 single and bibbub residential buildings for sale in Planto g, Black, Shirvint r. …
€10,500
Plot of land in Mazeikiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
€28,000
Plot of land in Plunge, Lithuania
Plot of land
Plunge, Lithuania
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------…
€34,900
Plot of land in Lieplauke, Lithuania
Plot of land
Lieplauke, Lithuania
SELDING 30 ARS AGRICULTURAL PERMANY SELD RAJ, GIRD K. GENERAL INFORMATION • Address – Lini…
€1,500
Plot of land in Urvikiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Urvikiai, Lithuania
SELLING 13 ARS LIVING LAST PUBLIC IN THE NEW LIFE, VOS 5 MIN. ROAD IKI LITTLE CITY. - Locat…
€26,500
Plot of land in Visvainiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Visvainiai, Lithuania
500 a homestead is sold to Platel Lake, where the homestead can be restored. The oasis of p…
€99,999
Plot of land in Telsiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Telsiai, Lithuania
2Ha FOREST AGRICULTURAL land plot for sale in Liehead, Telškis r. self. GENERAL INFORMATION…
€25,000
Plot of land in Visvainiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Visvainiai, Lithuania
SODY OF THE BUVUSE WITH HOME PAMATES AND 2.06 ha LAND COUNTRY PLATEL ECJER, UOGICAL SOME P…
€23,800
Plot of land in Kurmaiciai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kurmaiciai, Lithuania
A 6.13ar garden plot with a small cottage with two houseplates is for sale. One of them has …
€6,900
Plot of land in Gaudikaiciai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Gaudikaiciai, Lithuania
SELLOW SECTION OF THE LAND IN THE WAY OF THE SELD GENERAL INFORMATION Address: Tiles, Sedos…
€198,000
Plot of land in Telsiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Telsiai, Lithuania
SELLING 2.3 HA EARTH LAST SECTION OF THE MAP OF THE MAP OF THE SELD, IRKINES K. GENERAL INF…
€9,500
Plot of land in Kaupos, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kaupos, Lithuania
Lithuania, Rietavas district, Tverai commune, Kaupos village. Excellent homestead for sale. …
€165,000
Plot of land in Troskuciai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Troskuciai, Lithuania
All the latest CAPITAL real estate ads can be found on our website www.capital.lt. We invit…
€12,000
Plot of land in Rietavas, Lithuania
Plot of land
Rietavas, Lithuania
INDICATORY FOUR HOUSE SOUTHS IN THE RITY OF THE RITUATION If you are looking for a plot of …
€8,400
Plot of land in Varniai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Varniai, Lithuania
Surrounded by nature, the 16a. plot is sold in the beautiful natural park of Varna, in the t…
€4,800
