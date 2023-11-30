Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Residential
  4. Taurages miesto seniunija
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Taurages miesto seniunija, Lithuania

Apartment To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
3 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Precast in Taurage, Lithuania
3 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Precast
Taurage, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 2/5
All the latest CAPITAL real estate ads can be found on our website www.capital.lt. We invit…
€45,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with With furniture in Taurage, Lithuania
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with With furniture
Taurage, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
Floor 7/9
€49,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English

Properties features in Taurages miesto seniunija, Lithuania

with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir