Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Svencioneliai
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Svencioneliai, Lithuania

;
House Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
House in Svencioneliai, Lithuania
House
Svencioneliai, Lithuania
Area 86 m²
Number of floors 1
SENT HOUSEHOLD WITH FARM BUILDINGS IN SLAUGHTERHOUSES! In Švenčioniai district, 86 sq.m. par…
$15,651
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
House in Svencioneliai, Lithuania
House
Svencioneliai, Lithuania
Area 101 m²
Number of floors 2
6 sq.m. house for sale in Švenčionėliai. Neat, in ancient times, but well-equipped and high…
$63,206
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go