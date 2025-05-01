Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Spokine, Lithuania

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
House in Sesuoleliai I, Lithuania
House
Sesuoleliai I, Lithuania
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 1
$67,929
House in Kelme, Lithuania
House
Kelme, Lithuania
Area 162 m²
Number of floors 2
$96,119
House in Moletai, Lithuania
House
Moletai, Lithuania
Area 219 m²
Number of floors 2
$281,904
House in Šiauliai, Lithuania
House
Šiauliai, Lithuania
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
$259,261
House in Didziasalis, Lithuania
House
Didziasalis, Lithuania
Area 113 m²
Number of floors 2
SALE OF INNOVATIVE CONSTRUCTION, SPREADS AND ACCIDENTS The house is sold with a PILNA PARTY …
$187,814
2 room apartment in Kaunas, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 36 m²
Floor 2/2
$117,743
3 room apartment in Šiauliai, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Šiauliai, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 79 m²
Floor 2/2
$89,439
House in Vilemai, Lithuania
House
Vilemai, Lithuania
Area 212 m²
Number of floors 1
$123,404
3 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 71 m²
Floor 5/6
$345,304
2 room apartment in Šiauliai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Šiauliai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 4/5
$70,080
