Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Land
  4. Sirvintu rajono savivaldybe

Lands for sale in Sirvintu rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

56 properties total found
Plot of land in Kryziauka I, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kryziauka I, Lithuania
€45,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land in Sirvintos, Lithuania
Plot of land
Sirvintos, Lithuania
€14,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land in Medziukai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Medziukai, Lithuania
€12,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land in Sirvintos, Lithuania
Plot of land
Sirvintos, Lithuania
€10,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land in Pamusiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Pamusiai, Lithuania
€25,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land in ulyceles, Lithuania
Plot of land
ulyceles, Lithuania
€36,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land in Sirvintos, Lithuania
Plot of land
Sirvintos, Lithuania
€7,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land in Musninkai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Musninkai, Lithuania
€5,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land in Pasirvintis, Lithuania
Plot of land
Pasirvintis, Lithuania
€19,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land in Sirvintos, Lithuania
Plot of land
Sirvintos, Lithuania
LIKO LAST SKLYP! DESCRIPTION OF THE SECTION: - Plot area - 13.91 a; - Method of use - areas …
€14,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land in Medziukai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Medziukai, Lithuania
In the popion, the young age, the Shirvint r. sav. two bordering 1.16 ha are sold; 0.28 hect…
€8,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land in Mikalajunai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Mikalajunai, Lithuania
In the ethnographic village of Nicholas, a plot of home estate is sold ---------------------…
€15,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land in Medziukai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Medziukai, Lithuania
SELLING 3.61 H SECTION WITH A GREAT FOR THE LESTIGATION OF TINTINES, FULL R., VOS 15 MIN. RO…
€35,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land in Rusiu Ragas, Lithuania
Plot of land
Rusiu Ragas, Lithuania
€97,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land in Saveikiskis I, Lithuania
Plot of land
Saveikiskis I, Lithuania
€400,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land in Motiejunai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Motiejunai, Lithuania
€70,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land in Medziukai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Medziukai, Lithuania
€86,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land in cerniskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
cerniskes, Lithuania
Shirvint r. self., Dirvinous old, Chernysc. sold by a plot of destination land for amateur g…
€6,800
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land in Antanaiciai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Antanaiciai, Lithuania
Plot of 102.96 a single and bibbean residential building area for sale in Šiauliai, Younger-…
€13,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land in Eiciunai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Eiciunai, Lithuania
SELLING 0.5635 HA LIVING LAST PUBLIC LIMES, YOUTH SEN., HEAD R. - SKLYPAS: - Plot total area…
€7,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land in Eiciunai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Eiciunai, Lithuania
6 residential plots for sale in Šiauliai, Shirvint r. DESCRIPTION OF SECTION: - Area - fro…
€4,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land in Medziukai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Medziukai, Lithuania
€29,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land in Sirvintos, Lithuania
Plot of land
Sirvintos, Lithuania
GENERAL INFORMATION: Address: I. Sheinius g. 20, Shirvinta; Area: 12.09 a; Method of use: …
€24,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land in Sesuoleliai II, Lithuania
Plot of land
Sesuoleliai II, Lithuania
G Ment, Dirvinite r. two agricultural parcels of 110 a and 85 a.m. are sold. SKLYPES: - Smo…
€10,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land in Medziukai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Medziukai, Lithuania
€18,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land in Turlojiskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Turlojiskes, Lithuania
Varieka k., Young Ages, Shirvint r. self. an array of plots of home estate is sold. SKLYPAS…
€7,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land in Turlojiskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Turlojiskes, Lithuania
Shirvint r. self., Young Ages, Darkers. New Darkers g. 2 For sale in STRATEGISLATION IN GOOD…
€145,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land in Janionys, Lithuania
Plot of land
Janionys, Lithuania
For sale in the 1336th century. agricultural plot Shirvint r. self., Chiobish old. Janion k.…
€40,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land in Sirvintos, Lithuania
Plot of land
Sirvintos, Lithuania
Steporo, Young Ages, Shirvint r. sav. sold 1 ha; 1.15 ha and 1.22 ha plots. DEPARATE ADDRES…
€7,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land in Godiskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Godiskes, Lithuania
In the popion, the young age, the Shirvinite r. sav. a residential plot of 31 a.m. sold. SK…
€6,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir