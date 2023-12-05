Apartments for sale in Sirvintu rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

Show property on map Show properties list
4 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Construction: Brick in Sirvintos, Lithuania
4 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Construction: Brick
Sirvintos, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Area 77 m²
Floor 3/5
€97,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
3 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Stairwell with combination lock in Sirvintos, Lithuania
3 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Stairwell with combination lock
Sirvintos, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 2/5
€79,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
1 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick, with Fitted in Sirvintos, Lithuania
1 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick, with Fitted
Sirvintos, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 5/5
€45,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English

