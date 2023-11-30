Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Land
  4. Sirvintos

Lands for sale in Sirvintos, Lithuania

12 properties total found
Plot of land in Sirvintos, Lithuania
Plot of land
Sirvintos, Lithuania
LIKO LAST SKLYP! DESCRIPTION OF THE SECTION: - Plot area - 13.91 a; - Method of use - areas …
€14,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land in Sirvintos, Lithuania
Plot of land
Sirvintos, Lithuania
€3,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land in Sirvintos, Lithuania
Plot of land
Sirvintos, Lithuania
In the boar, Sodai g. 20 B is sold in a plot of residential land of 10.83 a.m. SKLYPAS: - A…
€14,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land in Sirvintos, Lithuania
Plot of land
Sirvintos, Lithuania
€7,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land in Sirvintos, Lithuania
Plot of land
Sirvintos, Lithuania
GENERAL INFORMATION: Address: I. Sheinius g. 20, Shirvinta; Area: 12.09 a; Method of use: …
€24,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land in Sirvintos, Lithuania
Plot of land
Sirvintos, Lithuania
Steporo, Young Ages, Shirvint r. sav. sold 1 ha; 1.15 ha and 1.22 ha plots. DEPARATE ADDRES…
€7,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land in Sirvintos, Lithuania
Plot of land
Sirvintos, Lithuania
85.77 a agricultural plot for sale in Griogie, Sirvint districts. SKLYPAS: - Area – 85.77 a;…
€5,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land in Sirvintos, Lithuania
Plot of land
Sirvintos, Lithuania
62 a plot of land with a stream on the coast of Bartkushki for sale., Shirvintų r. SCALP DES…
€7,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land in Sirvintos, Lithuania
Plot of land
Sirvintos, Lithuania
Agricultural parcels for sale, perfect for investment! Total array area - 42.37 Ha. The plo…
€299,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land in Sirvintos, Lithuania
Plot of land
Sirvintos, Lithuania
INVESTIC OBJECTIVE !!! 56.53 HA LAND DEPARATE !!! Location: Address – Gricion, Shirvin with …
€365,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land in Sirvintos, Lithuania
Plot of land
Sirvintos, Lithuania
SELLATION OF THE 127.96 ARS RECREATIVE PUBLISHED VOS 2 KM FROM CERNMENT, BODY APSUPTS ADVANT…
€65,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land in Sirvintos, Lithuania
Plot of land
Sirvintos, Lithuania
INVESTIC OBJECTIVE !!! 56.53 HA LAND DEPARATE !!! Location: Address – Gricion, Shirvin with …
€530,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir