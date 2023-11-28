Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Silutes seniunija, Lithuania

Silute
17
24 properties total found
House with paved road, with With furniture, with Stillroom in Gaideliai, Lithuania
House with paved road, with With furniture, with Stillroom
Gaideliai, Lithuania
Area 162 m²
Number of floors 1
€125,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37069355008 stanislovas.kavoliunas@capital.lt
House with garage, with paved road, with Furnace heating in Silute, Lithuania
House with garage, with paved road, with Furnace heating
Silute, Lithuania
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 1
€115,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
2 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with fireplace, with Furnace heating in Silute, Lithuania
2 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with fireplace, with Furnace heating
Silute, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 46 m²
Floor 1/2
€31,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
4 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Stairwell with combination lock in Silute, Lithuania
4 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Stairwell with combination lock
Silute, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Area 78 m²
Floor 2/5
€55,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
2 room apartment with balcony, with Construction: Brick, with Stairwell with combination lock in Silute, Lithuania
2 room apartment with balcony, with Construction: Brick, with Stairwell with combination lock
Silute, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 57 m²
Floor 4/4
€85,650
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
2 room apartment with balcony, with Construction: Brick, with Stairwell with combination lock in Silute, Lithuania
2 room apartment with balcony, with Construction: Brick, with Stairwell with combination lock
Silute, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 65 m²
Floor 2/4
€93,815
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with paved road, with gas heating, with Stillroom in Silute, Lithuania
House with paved road, with gas heating, with Stillroom
Silute, Lithuania
Area 195 m²
Number of floors 2
€127,900
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
3 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Construction: Brick in Silute, Lithuania
3 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Construction: Brick
Silute, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 72 m²
Floor 5/5
€47,500
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road in Grabupiai, Lithuania
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road
Grabupiai, Lithuania
Area 238 m²
Number of floors 1
237.73 KV.M. HOUSE GRABUPS K., KLEV G. 14 WITH 35 AREA LAND SKLYP A spacious house in the vi…
€160,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
2 room apartment with balcony, with Construction: Brick, with Stairwell with combination lock in Silute, Lithuania
2 room apartment with balcony, with Construction: Brick, with Stairwell with combination lock
Silute, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 5/5
SELLED 2 ROOMS BUY IN THE COUNCIL, GLASS G. 5A The renovated house sells bright and warm 2-r…
€40,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
4 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Construction: Brick in Silute, Lithuania
4 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Construction: Brick
Silute, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Area 74 m²
Floor 3/3
THE CENTRELATION OF THE CITY OF THE SILUTE IS 4 ROOMS Light and warm 4 non-transferable apar…
€67,500
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
2 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Furnace heating, with Apartment door from steel in Silute, Lithuania
2 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Furnace heating, with Apartment door from steel
Silute, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/1
2 ROOMS BUYED IN THE FAMILY R. SAV., CITY K. 8 2-room apartment for sale with separate entra…
€42,500
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with paved road in Barzdunai, Lithuania
House with paved road
Barzdunai, Lithuania
Area 153 m²
Number of floors 1
SELDING ERDMS AND MODERN HOUSE WITH 15.21 ARA FISH SECTION IN THE FAMILY, RAMILY G. A spacio…
€156,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with paved road, with alarm system, with Furnace heating in Barzdunai, Lithuania
House with paved road, with alarm system, with Furnace heating
Barzdunai, Lithuania
Area 102 m²
Number of floors 1
PART OF THE HOUSE WITH 17.68 ARS LAND IN THE SILUTE, RAMUSS G. 37 101.53 sqm is sold near th…
€73,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
2 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Furnace heating, with Apartment door from steel in Silute, Lithuania
2 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Furnace heating, with Apartment door from steel
Silute, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 79 m²
Floor 3/3
IN THE EXCLUDED PLACE, 2 ROOMS BUY IN THE COURT, VILLION G. 4 2-room apartment for sale in S…
€75,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with paved road, with Stillroom in Pagryniai, Lithuania
House with paved road, with Stillroom
Pagryniai, Lithuania
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 1
189.90 KV.M. HOUSE FOR KEY, SANTAK G. 15 WITH 26.92 AREA LAND SECTION The warm-up in the su…
€99,900
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
1 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick, with Fitted in Silute, Lithuania
1 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick, with Fitted
Silute, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 3/3
€53,163
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick, with Storeroom in Silute, Lithuania
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick, with Storeroom
Silute, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 49 m²
Floor 2/3
THE CENTREATED OF THE CITY OF THE CITY OF THE SILUTE 2 ROOMS FOR GODS. 8 2-room apartment fo…
€42,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with paved road, with Furnace heating in Pagryniai, Lithuania
House with paved road, with Furnace heating
Pagryniai, Lithuania
Area 215 m²
Number of floors 2
SELLING THE COTED OF THE 6th ROOM IN THE BACKGROUND, CURROS G. 14 215.40 sqm is sold in the …
€100,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with Furnace heating in Traksedziai, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Traksedziai, Lithuania
Area 137 m²
Number of floors 2
SODO HOUSE WITH 6.44 ARS LAND SILUGE A heated spacious garden house with a 6.44-acre plot of…
€89,900
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
4 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with fireplace, with Furnace heating in Silute, Lithuania
4 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with fireplace, with Furnace heating
Silute, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Area 80 m²
Floor 3/3
EXCLUSIVE 4 ROOMS BUY In the center of the town of Silk, a spacious 4-room apartment is sol…
€70,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick, with Stairwell with combination lock in Silute, Lithuania
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick, with Stairwell with combination lock
Silute, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 54 m²
Floor 4/4
2 ROOMS BUY DARTS AND HEART GIRTH G. 5A, FILLION. For sale 53.55 sq. M. m. 2-room apartment …
€27,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
2 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with needs repair, with Central collector in Silute, Lithuania
2 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with needs repair, with Central collector
Silute, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 56 m²
Floor 1/5
IN THE RENOVATED WE ARE A 1 ROOM CINTJONIC G. 2, FILLION 55.89 sq.m. 1 room apartment in Sil…
€32,500
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road in Silute, Lithuania
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road
Silute, Lithuania
Area 162 m²
Number of floors 1
HOUSE FOR SALE WITH 5 ARS SECTION IN THE CARDBOARD, SODES G. 22 For sale in 2010 constructio…
€190,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Property types in Silutes seniunija

apartments
houses

Properties features in Silutes seniunija, Lithuania

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Mir