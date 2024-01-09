Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Šilutė District Municipality, Lithuania

28 properties total found
Plot of land in Tatamiskiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Tatamiskiai, Lithuania
BEFORE NEMUNO UPON SELLOWS OF THE AGRICULTURAL 2,0900 ha and 3,000 ha of agricultural parcel…
€26,000
Plot of land in Buikiske, Lithuania
Plot of land
Buikiske, Lithuania
€110,000
Plot of land in Uzliekniai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Uzliekniai, Lithuania
SKLYPAS: Area – 1.0174 ha.,. Smooth terrain. Agricultural destination, 31.9 performance scor…
€5,400
Plot of land in Pakalne, Lithuania
Plot of land
Pakalne, Lithuania
€79,000
Plot of land in Macikai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Macikai, Lithuania
A PLOT OF LAND WITH A BUILDING IS SOLD IN THE SUBURB OF WARMTH NEAR THE FOREST AND THE RIVER…
€16,000
Plot of land in Macikai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Macikai, Lithuania
€4,000
Plot of land in Silute, Lithuania
Plot of land
Silute, Lithuania
3 HA AGRICULTURAL PERMANY SITUATION OF THE AGRICULTURAL REQUIREMENTS K. A 3,000 ha agricult…
€12,000
Plot of land in Rusne, Lithuania
Plot of land
Rusne, Lithuania
33.30 AREA HOUSE SOUTH IN THE RUSIND SALE FOR NEMUN (ATMATOS) UPE A plot of 33.30 acres of l…
€85,000
Plot of land in Tatamiskiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Tatamiskiai, Lithuania
BEFORE NEMUNO (ATMATOS) UPOS SELLATION 3.4371 HA LAND SECTION Spacious 3,4371 ha plot of lan…
€150,000
Plot of land in Uostadvaris, Lithuania
Plot of land
Uostadvaris, Lithuania
SELLOW OF THE HOUSE OF 61.70 ARS IN THE RUSINESS SALE UOSTADVARIO K. Amazing nature, a place…
€30,000
Plot of land in Macikai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Macikai, Lithuania
€5,000
Plot of land in Macikai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Macikai, Lithuania
€12,500
Plot of land in Syskrante, Lithuania
Plot of land
Syskrante, Lithuania
SELECTION OF THE HOUSE OF 27.20 ARS + 28.05 AREA AGRICULTURAL FOR NEMUNO (ATMATOS) Amazing n…
€90,000
Plot of land in Jurgaiciai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Jurgaiciai, Lithuania
IN THE RAMIO LOCATION, 4.6397 HA RECREATIVE LAST LAND SEN, JOMANTS K. WITH DALIMIN FOREST M…
€29,990
Plot of land in Macikai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Macikai, Lithuania
SELLOW OF THE 92.97 ARS AGRICULTURAL PUBLISHMENT MACIC K. 92.97 acres of agricultural parcel…
€12,000
Plot of land in Suvernai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Suvernai, Lithuania
SELDING HOME MANAGEMENT 0.7248 HA SUMMINESS K. DO NOT HAVE COURT MARKES More information: w…
€24,900
Plot of land in Macikai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Macikai, Lithuania
14.39 ARIR HOME SOUTH MACIC K., H.ZUDERMANO G. 49 For sale a regular rectangular 14.39-acre …
€7,195
Plot of land in Silute, Lithuania
Plot of land
Silute, Lithuania
A SIGN OF THE HOUSE OF 25.20 ARS IN ONE OF THE SENIA PAMAR LIVES -VORUSN SOME. For sale a p…
€32,000
Plot of land in Pakalne, Lithuania
Plot of land
Pakalne, Lithuania
SELLATION OF THE 50 ARS AGRICULTURAL LAST NEMUN'S RELATED REGIONAL PARK - CHAIRS SOME. 0.20…
€12,000
Plot of land in Silute, Lithuania
Plot of land
Silute, Lithuania
FOR SALE 0.3234 HA SCULP BARZYM K . For sale a regular rectangular 0.3234 ha household plot…
€10,000
Plot of land in Galzdonai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Galzdonai, Lithuania
SELLOWS WITH BUILDINGS NOT LANDED NEMUNO 0.4852 ha of house estate plot with buildings + 1.0…
€12,000
Plot of land in Macikai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Macikai, Lithuania
58.49 ARS SECTION IN THE COUNCIL OF THE FAMILY Land plot of 12.14 acres of home estate for s…
€14,990
Plot of land in Pakalne, Lithuania
Plot of land
Pakalne, Lithuania
€11,000
Plot of land in Pakalne, Lithuania
Plot of land
Pakalne, Lithuania
SELLOW SECTION IN THE POWER'S POWER, 2KM. FROM CURRENT MARKES THE LAND SECTION IS IN THE REG…
€25,000
Plot of land in Stankiskiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Stankiskiai, Lithuania
Lithuania, Šilutė district, Švėkšna municipality, Stankiškiai village. Land for sale with an…
€250,000
Plot of land in Silute, Lithuania
Plot of land
Silute, Lithuania
€15,000
Plot of land in Ausbikavis, Lithuania
Plot of land
Ausbikavis, Lithuania
We want to familiarize you with the plot in the picturesque area, appreciating the possibili…
€17,500
Plot of land in Palendriai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Palendriai, Lithuania
COMMERCIAL PARCEL COMPLEX SOLD WITH OLD STRUCTURES In Šilutė district, you are looking for …
€12,000
