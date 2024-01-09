Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Commercial
  4. Šilutė District Municipality

Commercial real estate in Šilutė District Municipality, Lithuania

7 properties total found
Commercial with air conditioning in Rusne, Lithuania
Commercial with air conditioning
Rusne, Lithuania
Area 61 m²
Floor 1
SELLING PATALP IN RUSINESS SALE, NERING G. 61.44 sq.m. premises in the town of Rusne, Nering…
€62,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Commercial in Gardamas, Lithuania
Commercial
Gardamas, Lithuania
Area 330 m²
Floor 1
SELLING 330.36 KV.M. BUILDING THE FILLION R. SAV., GARDAMO K., PIRTIES G. 2 Spacious rooms w…
€184,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Commercial with furniture, with alarm system, with kitchen in Rusne, Lithuania
Commercial with furniture, with alarm system, with kitchen
Rusne, Lithuania
Area 49 m²
Floor 1
€80,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Commercial in Silute, Lithuania
Commercial
Silute, Lithuania
Area 420 m²
Floor 1
FOR SALE IN THE CREATMENT ADMINISTRATIVE PATALP IN THE COUNCIL, HIGHITY G. 5 WITH SEPARATE 4…
€110,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Commercial in Pagryniai, Lithuania
Commercial
Pagryniai, Lithuania
Area 388 m²
Floor 1
CLAIMS BUILDING WITH 18.69 ARS COMMERCIAL LAST DEPARTS IN THE BASIS, NATURAL G. 13 388.29 sq…
€82,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Commercial in Silute, Lithuania
Commercial
Silute, Lithuania
Area 664 m²
Floor 1
IN EXCLUDED THE LOCATION OF THE ERDVIRONMENT TIPS. 2, IN THE FILLION 664.10 sq.m. area premi…
€249,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Commercial in Juknaiciai, Lithuania
Commercial
Juknaiciai, Lithuania
Area 624 m²
Floor 2
PROPERTY - BAR "PRELAND", BLOOD SALON PATALPOS AND ADMINISTRATIVE PATALPOS Catering and serv…
€95,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
