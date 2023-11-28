Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Land
  4. Siauliu miesto savivaldybe

Lands for sale in Siauliu miesto savivaldybe, Lithuania

14 properties total found
Plot of land in Šiauliai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Šiauliai, Lithuania
SELDING THE LIGHT OF THE AGRICULTURAL LAST DO NOT LIGHT! WANT YOUR WINNING THE AGRICULTURAL …
€164,999
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский
+37060556625 ceslovas.savickas@capital.lt
Plot of land in Šiauliai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Šiauliai, Lithuania
SELECTION OF RECREACICAL LAST LIGHT IN LIZDEIC G., IN THE FER ⋙ ADVANTAGE: ➜ BIG SKLYP – 1.…
€60,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский
+37061440688 vilma.stupuriene@capitalrealty.com
Plot of land in Šiauliai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Šiauliai, Lithuania
SELLOW SOUTH OF HOME MANAGEMENT IN THE SUMMARY G, IN THE PUBLIC DEPARATORS - Plot in the c…
€17,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский
+37061440688 vilma.stupuriene@capitalrealty.com
Plot of land in Šiauliai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Šiauliai, Lithuania
EXCLUSIVE IN THE LOCATION OF HOME MANAGEMENT 18.25 A. SKLYP =========
€19,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский
+37068691116 viktoria.chaika@capitalrealty.com
Plot of land in Šiauliai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Šiauliai, Lithuania
€19,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский
+37068691116 viktoria.chaika@capitalrealty.com
Plot of land in Šiauliai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Šiauliai, Lithuania
SELDING SIX LAND SECTION 8~10 AREA RAGAIN G. NATURAL IN APSUPTY ==========G1 THIS IS THE PLA…
€21,022
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский
+37068691116 viktoria.chaika@capitalrealty.com
Plot of land in Šiauliai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Šiauliai, Lithuania
SELDING SIX LAND SECTION 8~10 AREA RAGAIN G. NATURAL IN APSUPTY ==========G1 THIS IS THE PLA…
€22,379
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский
+37068691116 viktoria.chaika@capitalrealty.com
Plot of land in Šiauliai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Šiauliai, Lithuania
START YOUR HUMAN HOME PROJECT IN THE PUBLIC ! ! ! SELLING HOUSE MANAGEMENT SURVEILLIONS IN T…
€20,378
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский
+37068691116 viktoria.chaika@capitalrealty.com
Plot of land in Šiauliai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Šiauliai, Lithuania
SELDING SIX LAND SECTION 8~10 AREA RAGAIN G. NATURAL IN APSUPTY ==========G1 THIS IS THE PLA…
€20,332
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский
+37068691116 viktoria.chaika@capitalrealty.com
Plot of land in Šiauliai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Šiauliai, Lithuania
START YOUR HUMAN HOME PROJECT IN THE PUBLIC ! ! ! SELLING HOUSE MANAGEMENT SURVEILLIONS IN T…
€22,241
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский
+37068691116 viktoria.chaika@capitalrealty.com
Plot of land in Šiauliai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Šiauliai, Lithuania
DASKING DASKS LIVING HOME STATES IN THE PROPOSAL SOME SENGINES OF SOME !!! DO NOT HAVE A SOM…
€25,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский
+37068691116 viktoria.chaika@capitalrealty.com
Plot of land in Šiauliai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Šiauliai, Lithuania
IN THE SUMM, GYTARI, 88.13 A LAND SECTION OF THE LAND IN THE PUBLIC - 4 plots are sold in on…
€132,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский
+37068691116 viktoria.chaika@capitalrealty.com
Plot of land in Šiauliai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Šiauliai, Lithuania
€30,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский
+37068691116 viktoria.chaika@capitalrealty.com
Plot of land in Šiauliai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Šiauliai, Lithuania
€17,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский
+37065087494 evaldas.rucinskas@capitalrealty.com
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir