Houses for sale in Siauliu miesto savivaldybe, Lithuania

16 properties total found
House with garage in Šiauliai, Lithuania
House with garage
Šiauliai, Lithuania
Area 192 m²
Number of floors 2
€98,000
House with garage, with Furnace heating in Šiauliai, Lithuania
House with garage, with Furnace heating
Šiauliai, Lithuania
Area 169 m²
Number of floors 2
€45,000
House with garage, with Furnace heating in Šiauliai, Lithuania
House with garage, with Furnace heating
Šiauliai, Lithuania
Area 271 m²
Number of floors 1
€260,000
House with gas heating in Šiauliai, Lithuania
House with gas heating
Šiauliai, Lithuania
Area 258 m²
Number of floors 1
NEW OFFER - MEDELYN'S MICRORAJNE, GOOD, RAMIO IN LOCATION, SELECTED MEAINICIAL RESIDENTIAL H…
€145,000
House with paved road, with Furnace heating, with Cable television in Šiauliai, Lithuania
House with paved road, with Furnace heating, with Cable television
Šiauliai, Lithuania
Area 99 m²
Number of floors 1
❗❗❗ Life in Nature Your Dream? BUY AND APPLICATE FROM THE CARTMENT ❗❗❗ PROCEDURE FOR THE PRO…
€92,000
House with paved road, with Furnace heating in Šiauliai, Lithuania
House with paved road, with Furnace heating
Šiauliai, Lithuania
Area 44 m²
Number of floors 1
PART OF THE SELL FOR HOME WITH THE WARROW IN THE FER, TERMINAL G. ✔ Asphalt access; ✔ A t…
€49,900
House with garage, with Furnace heating in Šiauliai, Lithuania
House with garage, with Furnace heating
Šiauliai, Lithuania
Area 290 m²
Number of floors 2
€139,000
House with Furnace heating in Šiauliai, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Šiauliai, Lithuania
Area 68 m²
Number of floors 2
SODO HOUSE IN THE SOUND S/B IN THE SURVEILLION. WITH 12 ARS LIST OF LAND ==========GTAG1> AD…
€35,999
House with Furnace heating in Šiauliai, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Šiauliai, Lithuania
Area 36 m²
Number of floors 1
A great offer for looking for a garden house further from the bustle of the city. You will b…
€55,000
House with Furnace heating in Šiauliai, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Šiauliai, Lithuania
Area 365 m²
Number of floors 2
€87,000
House with garage, with gas heating in Šiauliai, Lithuania
House with garage, with gas heating
Šiauliai, Lithuania
Area 266 m²
Number of floors 1
€190,000
House with garage, with gas heating in Šiauliai, Lithuania
House with garage, with gas heating
Šiauliai, Lithuania
Area 298 m²
Number of floors 2
UNICAL HOUSE CENTREATMENT OF CITY CENTREATMENT – CITY PATOGUS RITM, AUTORICAL INTERJER AND H…
€390,000
House with garage, with gas heating in Šiauliai, Lithuania
House with garage, with gas heating
Šiauliai, Lithuania
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 2
PATOG IN LIFE! CLAIM CITY HOUSE 339.80 KV.M. FULL TO LIVE TWO FAMILY! ========= GENERAL IN…
€167,000
House with paved road, with With furniture, with Furnace heating in Aleksandrija, Lithuania
House with paved road, with With furniture, with Furnace heating
Aleksandrija, Lithuania
Area 76 m²
Number of floors 1
PART OF THE MEDICAL HOME CURRENT M. CENTRE ADVANTAGES -city center; -clamp borders the river…
€60,000
House with balcony, with paved road, with Furnace heating in Šiauliai, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road, with Furnace heating
Šiauliai, Lithuania
Area 35 m²
Number of floors 2
SB ,,, Dream garden house -35 sqm.nam - There is a furnace on the middle - The plane is conn…
€25,200
House with paved road, with internet, with With furniture in Pakarciunai, Lithuania
House with paved road, with internet, with With furniture
Pakarciunai, Lithuania
Area 191 m²
Number of floors 2
CLAUS HOUSE WITH PURTIMI AND CART OF THE CARTON
€245,000
