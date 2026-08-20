Apartments for sale in Siauliu miesto savivaldybe, Lithuania

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Apartments in Siauliu miesto savivaldybe, Lithuania

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Šiauliai
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5 properties total found
1 room apartment in Šiauliai, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Šiauliai, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 1/2
28.55 sq. M. M. One -room apartment in the city center, in Šiauliai General information: - …
$11,589
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2 room apartment in Šiauliai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Šiauliai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
Floor 6/12
Sold SPACE AND RAISED BUT 2 CABLES! THE DISPUTE OR REPAIR MAY BE TAKEN AFTER THE PURPOSE. …
$92,920
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3 room apartment in Šiauliai, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Šiauliai, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 64 m²
Floor 5/5
PARKYDAM 3 K. BUT IN NORTHERN, DAYS AREA PRINCIPLES: PHARMACOLOGICAL PROPERTIES After major…
$110,274
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3 room apartment in Šiauliai, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Šiauliai, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 71 m²
Floor 5/5
MODERNUS 3 CAPSULES WITH CAPITAL REPAIR AND PUIKIA LOCATION --------------------------------…
$178,589
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3 room apartment in Šiauliai, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Šiauliai, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 57 m²
Floor 4/5
THE NORTH CIRCUMSTO CENTRE SENT IN THE SECOND HEAD OF 3 CARBAYS PRINCIPLES: ✅ Apartment in …
$96,881
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