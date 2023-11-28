Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Residential
  4. Siauliu miesto savivaldybe
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Siauliu miesto savivaldybe, Lithuania

Apartment To archive
Clear all
10 properties total found
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with internet in Šiauliai, Lithuania
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with internet
Šiauliai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 2/9
€52,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37061440688 vilma.stupuriene@capitalrealty.com
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with internet in Šiauliai, Lithuania
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with internet
Šiauliai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 49 m²
Floor 1/5
SELLED PROCEDURE 2-HIR ROOMS BUY, IN ZOKNI! If you don’t want to move away from town, but yo…
€58,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37062289341 zivile.macevice@capitalrealty.com
3 room apartment with parking, with Construction: Brick, with gas heating in Šiauliai, Lithuania
3 room apartment with parking, with Construction: Brick, with gas heating
Šiauliai, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 102 m²
Floor 1/1
SELDED LIGHT AND NEW EQUIPMENT 3 ROOMS BUYED IN HEAT! THE WAY IS PUTIES EXCLUDED IN THE ENVI…
€75,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37062289341 zivile.macevice@capitalrealty.com
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Stairwell with combination lock in Šiauliai, Lithuania
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Stairwell with combination lock
Šiauliai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 3/5
PUTION OFFER WHAT IS SEARCH BUTO WITHOUT REMONTO. VERY GOOD LOCATION! IDEAL VARIANAS FAMILY…
€54,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37062289341 zivile.macevice@capitalrealty.com
1 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick in Šiauliai, Lithuania
1 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick
Šiauliai, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 5/5
SELLING 1 K. BUTAS. IN PATOGIO LOKACIA IN THE DIDNESS G. ADVANTAGE: - Strategically conven…
€42,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37062304574 aiste.dauksaite@capitalrealty.com
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Stairwell with combination lock in Šiauliai, Lithuania
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Stairwell with combination lock
Šiauliai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 5/5
€47,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37062289341 zivile.macevice@capitalrealty.com
4 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with internet in Šiauliai, Lithuania
4 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with internet
Šiauliai, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Area 80 m²
Floor 2/12
PROCEDURE 4 ROOMS WERE INVESTIGATION, IN THE SONMENT, IN THE PUBLIC. ⋙ ADVANTAGE ➜ Neat, …
€75,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37061440688 vilma.stupuriene@capitalrealty.com
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with internet in Šiauliai, Lithuania
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with internet
Šiauliai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
Floor 5/5
IN THE WIND OF THE CITY, THE DAY G. 2 ROOMS BUY ⋙ ADVANTAGE: ✅ Manage but require repairs…
€47,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37061440688 vilma.stupuriene@capitalrealty.com
1 room apartment with Furnace heating, with needs repair, with Construction: Wooden in Šiauliai, Lithuania
1 room apartment with Furnace heating, with needs repair, with Construction: Wooden
Šiauliai, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 1/2
28.55 KV is SALE. M. ONE ROOM WERE IN THE CENTRAL CENTR OF THE CITY GENERAL INFORMATION: - …
€10,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37061440688 vilma.stupuriene@capitalrealty.com
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with internet in Šiauliai, Lithuania
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with internet
Šiauliai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 1/5
SELLING PROCEDURE, LIGHT 2 ROOMS, WITH BALKON, 44.40 KV.M. BUTAS, IN THE CENTRAL CITY PART O…
€65,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37064503919 laima.kauneckiene@capitalrealty.com

Properties features in Siauliu miesto savivaldybe, Lithuania

with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir