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Long-term apartments for rent in Siauliai County, Lithuania

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2 properties total found
2 room apartment in Šiauliai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Šiauliai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 4/5
IN THE CENTRE OF NORTH MIESTS, WINE G. RENTAL 2. BUT PRINCIPLES: • Excellent location - MIE…
$502
per month
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1 room apartment in Šiauliai, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Šiauliai, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 4/5
$526
per month
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Languages
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