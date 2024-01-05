Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Siauliai County, Lithuania

36 properties total found
Plot of land in Silgaliskiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Silgaliskiai, Lithuania
€67,000
Plot of land in Kairiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kairiai, Lithuania
PLOTS FOR SALE IN KARIUI, LIEPŘ STR. Last lot left at a very good price! ADVANTAGES: • Plo…
€5,900
Plot of land in Sutkunai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Sutkunai, Lithuania
COMMERCIAL PLOT FOR SALE NEAR THE BORDER OF THE CITY OF ŠIAULI ⋙ ADVANTAGES: ➜ Convenient l…
€45,000
Plot of land in Šiauliai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Šiauliai, Lithuania
SELECTION OF RECREACICAL LAST LIGHT IN LIZDEIC G., IN THE FER ⋙ ADVANTAGE: ➜ BIG SKLYP – 1.…
€60,000
Plot of land in Lieporiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Lieporiai, Lithuania
Ideal place for building your dream house! SELLOW SOUTH OF HOME MANAGEMENT, HIGHS, IN THE WR…
€20,800
Plot of land in Šiauliai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Šiauliai, Lithuania
SELLOW SOUTH OF HOME MANAGEMENT IN THE SUMMARY G, IN THE PUBLIC DEPARATORS - Plot in the c…
€17,000
Plot of land in Joniskis, Lithuania
Plot of land
Joniskis, Lithuania
CENTRELATION OF THE AGRICULT CITY 12.44 A. MEME SECTION OBJECT ADVANTAGES - SPLYPAS WE ARE…
€8,000
Plot of land in Jakstaiciukai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Jakstaiciukai, Lithuania
SELLING 11.29 A. SKLYP COUNTRIES BUBBLE TVEN SKLYPAS - Rule forms, flat terrain; - Cadastri…
€8,500
Plot of land in Jakstaiciukai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Jakstaiciukai, Lithuania
FOR SALE 17.02 A. SKLYPAS COUNTRY BUBE PROCEDURE SCLYPAS - Correct shapes, smooth terrain; …
€9,200
Plot of land in Dainos, Lithuania
Plot of land
Dainos, Lithuania
Formed homestead plots for sale, Liepų st., Dainų k., Šiauliai. An exclusive location, a ne…
€12,500
Plot of land in Radviliskis, Lithuania
Plot of land
Radviliskis, Lithuania
NEW, HIGH SURVEILLANCE - VOS FOR 11 KM FROM THE LIGHT CITY, ALL-SURVEY SOME SELLED THE LAND.…
€23,000
Plot of land in Silgaliskiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Silgaliskiai, Lithuania
All the latest CAPITAL real estate ads can be found on our website www.capital.lt. We invit…
€140,000
Plot of land in Prastavoniai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Prastavoniai, Lithuania
SELLOW SECTION OF HOME MANAGEMENT (66.48 AREI) HEAD IN THE RAJON OF SIRVINTS Are you lookin…
€28,000
Plot of land in Šiauliai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Šiauliai, Lithuania
START YOUR HUMAN HOME PROJECT IN THE PUBLIC ! ! ! SELLING HOUSE MANAGEMENT SURVEILLIONS IN T…
€22,241
Plot of land in Šiauliai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Šiauliai, Lithuania
SELDING SIX LAND SECTION 8~10 AREA RAGAIN G. NATURAL IN APSUPTY ==========G1 THIS IS THE PLA…
€20,332
Plot of land in Šiauliai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Šiauliai, Lithuania
START YOUR HUMAN HOME PROJECT IN THE PUBLIC ! ! ! SELLING HOUSE MANAGEMENT SURVEILLIONS IN T…
€20,378
Plot of land in Šiauliai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Šiauliai, Lithuania
SELDING SIX LAND SECTION 8~10 AREA RAGAIN G. NATURAL IN APSUPTY ==========G1 THIS IS THE PLA…
€22,379
Plot of land in Šiauliai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Šiauliai, Lithuania
SELDING SIX LAND SECTION 8~10 AREA RAGAIN G. NATURAL IN APSUPTY ==========G1 THIS IS THE PLA…
€21,022
Plot of land in Silgaliskiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Silgaliskiai, Lithuania
SELLOW OF HA 8.15 HA AGRICULTURAL CHANGES ROAD R., LUGAL K. BEFORE THE RETURN ROUGHTER OF TH…
€33,000
Plot of land in Tytuvenai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Tytuvenai, Lithuania
GOOD PRICE AND INVESTMENT! IN THE PROPERTY CITY OF 15 ARIR HOME MANAGEMENT =================…
€7,800
Plot of land in Kanopenai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kanopenai, Lithuania
DRUPSTS K., ROAD RAJ. SECTION OF THE AGRICULTURAL CHECK ----------------------------- GENERA…
€25,000
Plot of land in Kanopenai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kanopenai, Lithuania
STAGINTRAK, TRAVEL RAJ. SECTION OF THE AGRICULTURAL CHECK The plot next to the forest is 2 k…
€21,000
Plot of land in Pakruojis, Lithuania
Plot of land
Pakruojis, Lithuania
CHANGER RAJ 3 MAPHIC FLIGHT - land plots can be changed to home holdings, commercial,industr…
€25,000
Plot of land in Šiauliai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Šiauliai, Lithuania
IN THE SUMM, GYTARI, 88.13 A LAND SECTION OF THE LAND IN THE PUBLIC - 4 plots are sold in on…
€132,000
Plot of land in Pakruojis, Lithuania
Plot of land
Pakruojis, Lithuania
CHANGER RAJ 3 MAPHIC FLIGHT - land plots can be changed to home holdings, commercial,industr…
€18,000
Plot of land in Pakruojis, Lithuania
Plot of land
Pakruojis, Lithuania
CHANGER RAJ 3 MAPHIC FLIGHT - land plots can be changed to home holdings, commercial,industr…
€18,600
Plot of land in Aukstuoliai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Aukstuoliai, Lithuania
Uogry farm-sales Next to the Kurilėnai Regional Park, surrounded by pine forests, in the vi…
€185,000
Plot of land in Raizgiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Raizgiai, Lithuania
GOOD PRICE AND INVESTMENT. ALL HOME VALD SECTION CUSTOMS IS SELECTED./ LESSEL STATES GENERAL…
€58,000
Plot of land in Pakruojis, Lithuania
Plot of land
Pakruojis, Lithuania
PACKAGE M. HA HOME MANAGEMENT SECTION -The plot is found in the coastal m accesses, Cages. -…
€65,000
Plot of land in Kursenai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kursenai, Lithuania
EXCLUSIVE SKINORS OF 3 HOME MANAGEMENTS Looking for a plot for your dream home? Want a qu…
€9,900
