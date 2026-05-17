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Apartments for sale in Sesuoliai, Lithuania

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1 property total found
1 room apartment in Sesuoliai, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Sesuoliai, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 17
EMERGENCY SALE + financing option 50% of the purchase price, attractive terms! COMMISSION…
$720,103
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