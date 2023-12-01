Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Lithuania
  3. Residential
  4. Seiriju seniunija

Residential properties for sale in Seiriju seniunija, Lithuania

2 properties total found
3 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Furnace heating, with needs repair in Seirijai, Lithuania
3 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Furnace heating, with needs repair
Seirijai, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale in Lazdia, in the heart of the Seirian town, 3-room apartment. The apartment has al…
€16,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet in Meteliai, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet
Meteliai, Lithuania
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
Homestead for sale, together with rural tourism business by Lake Dę, Lake Dęs is the largest…
€720,000
Mir