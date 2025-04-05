Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Seduva
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Seduva, Lithuania

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
2 room apartment in Seduva, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Seduva, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 1/2
In the center of Šeduva, 43.45 sq. M. M. A two -room apartment ⋙ Advantages of an apartment…
$9,930
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes