Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Land
  4. Salos

Lands for sale in Salos, Lithuania

10 properties total found
Plot of land in Salos, Lithuania
Plot of land
Salos, Lithuania
70.88 a plot for sale in Vilnius, Gureli. Gurelai is a street village on the outskirts of V…
€70,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land in Salos, Lithuania
Plot of land
Salos, Lithuania
SECTION OF 10.12 ARS WITH HOME PROJECT AND ALL LOWS NOT IN THE WARRIT The 10.12-acre home es…
€79,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land in Salos, Lithuania
Plot of land
Salos, Lithuania
Next to the Sudieiki, in the Utena district, two bordering agricultural parcels with a total…
€72,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land in Salos, Lithuania
Plot of land
Salos, Lithuania
In a picturesque and beautiful area, a plot of land for the construction of one-off/bibles i…
€29,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land in Salos, Lithuania
Plot of land
Salos, Lithuania
Just 15 min. from Vilnius city center, in many favorite areas - Gurels, a 20-acre plot is so…
€42,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land in Salos, Lithuania
Plot of land
Salos, Lithuania
€46,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land in Salos, Lithuania
Plot of land
Salos, Lithuania
SOLD NEW, CLOSE IN THE MAP – DURATION CARTON! PUTION RELEASE WITH THE CENTRAL CENTRAL, NEW…
€35,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land in Salos, Lithuania
Plot of land
Salos, Lithuania
€100,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land in Salos, Lithuania
Plot of land
Salos, Lithuania
€250,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land in Salos, Lithuania
Plot of land
Salos, Lithuania
€33,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir