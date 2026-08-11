Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Rusne
  4. Commercial

Сommercial property in Rusne, Lithuania

;
1 property total found
Commercial property 890 m² in Rusne, Lithuania
Commercial property 890 m²
Rusne, Lithuania
Area 890 m²
Floor 1
It is sold in an exclusive location, near the Nemo, a building of almost 900 m ² in Rumnau, …
$312,073
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go