Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Land
  4. Rumsiskes

Lands for sale in Rumsiskes, Lithuania

4 properties total found
Plot of land in Rumsiskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Rumsiskes, Lithuania
A plot of commercial land for sale is bordered by the bus of 118 acres of commercial use in …
€150,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land in Rumsiskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Rumsiskes, Lithuania
INDICATED LAND SKLYPES IN THE CITY OF REDUCED CITY, IN THE IMAGE PLACE WITH THE CARE OF THE …
€36,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land in Rumsiskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Rumsiskes, Lithuania
Prding a home estate plot in the center of the Rumshish town. The rumbles are one of the mos…
€22,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land in Trakiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Trakiai, Lithuania
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------…
€65,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir