Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Commercial
  4. Rokiskis

Commercial real estate in Rokiskis, Lithuania

2 properties total found
Commercial with furniture, with Furnace heating, with kitchen in Rokiskis, Lithuania
Commercial with furniture, with Furnace heating, with kitchen
Rokiskis, Lithuania
Area 183 m²
Floor 1
SODYBA-HOUSE WITH 53.36 SECTION A. SOURCES R. ______________________________________________…
€249,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Commercial in Rokiskis, Lithuania
Commercial
Rokiskis, Lithuania
Area 904 m²
Floor 2
Hotel sold in the centre of Rokiškis city Independence Square Location: Independence a. 25,…
€56,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir