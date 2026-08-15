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Сommercial property in Rokiskis, Lithuania

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1 property total found
Commercial property 183 m² in Rokiskis, Lithuania
Commercial property 183 m²
Rokiskis, Lithuania
Area 183 m²
Floor 1
SODYBA-HOUSE WITH 53.36 SECTION A. SOURCES R. ______________________________________________…
$283,783
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