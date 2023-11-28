Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Rokiskio rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

5 properties total found
Commercial with Local boiler-room in Parokiske, Lithuania
Commercial with Local boiler-room
Parokiske, Lithuania
Area 75 m²
Floor 1
€60,000
Commercial with Furnace heating, with Shower in Kamajai, Lithuania
Commercial with Furnace heating, with Shower
Kamajai, Lithuania
Area 148 m²
Floor 2
CITY CENTREL (ROKIC RAJ, ) SELLING 148 KV.M. PATALP FOR LIFE OR COMMERCIA, FOR THE POILSIAN …
€12,000
Commercial in Mieliunai, Lithuania
Commercial
Mieliunai, Lithuania
Area 436 m²
Floor 1
CITY CENTREATMENT (ROCIETY RAJ) 436 KV.M. ADMINISTRATIVE PATALPOS GENERAL INFORMATION: • Lo…
€9,500
Commercial with furniture, with Furnace heating, with kitchen in Rokiskis, Lithuania
Commercial with furniture, with Furnace heating, with kitchen
Rokiskis, Lithuania
Area 183 m²
Floor 1
SODYBA-HOUSE WITH 53.36 SECTION A. SOURCES R. ______________________________________________…
€249,000
Commercial in Rokiskis, Lithuania
Commercial
Rokiskis, Lithuania
Area 904 m²
Floor 2
Hotel sold in the centre of Rokiškis city Independence Square Location: Independence a. 25,…
€56,000
