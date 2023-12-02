Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Land
  4. Rietavas

Lands for sale in Rietavas, Lithuania

2 properties total found
Plot of land in Rietavas, Lithuania
Plot of land
Rietavas, Lithuania
SELDED HOME MANAGEMENT SOURCE FOR THE BARTKUčIC EXECUTION! Are you looking for a place that…
€79,900
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land in Rietavas, Lithuania
Plot of land
Rietavas, Lithuania
INDICATORY FOUR HOUSE SOUTHS IN THE RITY OF THE RITUATION If you are looking for a plot of …
€8,400
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir