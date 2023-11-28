UAE
Realting.com
Lithuania
Land
Rieses seniunija
Lands for sale in Rieses seniunija, Lithuania
26 properties total found
Plot of land
Eitminai, Lithuania
€22,000
Capital
Languages: English
+37064616133
vytautas.liakas@capital.lt
Plot of land
Dvariskes, Lithuania
€52,500
Capital
Languages: English
+37061642999
arunas.pranevicius@capital.lt
Plot of land
Pikeliskes, Lithuania
Near Vilnius, Pictic settlement, equal terrain, regular forms, home estates - 13.15 acres an…
€19,000
Capital
Languages: English
+37066297628
sandra.bauziene@capital.lt
Plot of land
Purnuskes, Lithuania
NON-BOLUMAN GREEN SELLOW SECTION OF THE AGRICULTURAL EJER IN THE RAMBILY, INTERNAL SENGAL, W…
€9,500
Capital
Languages: English
+37064649480
zivile.vengriene@capitalrealty.com
Plot of land
Bratoniskes, Lithuania
Next to the river Neries, Dignite g. 114, Kermushish, Vilnius r. sav. 15.03 a home estate de…
€39,000
Capital
Languages: English
+37061140701
vlasta.maslinskiene@capital.lt
Plot of land
Dvariskes, Lithuania
Vilnius r. self., Nuts, Suips g. sold a plot of 16.40 a single and bibbean residential build…
€170,000
Capital
Languages: English
+37061140701
vlasta.maslinskiene@capital.lt
Plot of land
Didzioji Riese, Lithuania
€65,000
Capital
Languages: English
+37066522109
povilas.gintautas@capitalrealty.com
Plot of land
Eitminai, Lithuania
IN THE WAYER'S FULL PAGE, RAMIO AND IDILICIAN PLACE, THE PROFIT ESTABLISH AND ILLEGAL FROM T…
€110,000
Capital
Languages: English
+37061556220
julita.petraviciene@capitalrealty.com
Plot of land
Dvariskes, Lithuania
SELLING 14th century. home estate plot WITH TWO HOME PROJECT SKLYP IN THE GREAT RUN, VOS 15 …
€67,900
Capital
Languages: English
865571088
lina.matukiene@capitalrealty.com
Plot of land
Avietyne, Lithuania
NEW BESIFORMING IN THE COUNCIL OF LIFE HOME, LITTLE GULBINS, INDICATING HOME MANAGEMENT SIGN…
€70,000
Capital
Languages: English
+37067062874
justinas.miliauskas@capitalrealty.com
Plot of land
Bratoniskes, Lithuania
6 AREA SECTION 15-OJ, BRATONIC K. SKLYPAS: • Plot area – 6.01 acres; • Plot destination –…
€35,000
Capital
Languages: English
+37060566123
robert.safranovic@capitalrealty.com
Plot of land
Dvariskes, Lithuania
8 home estate plots for sale after 10 acres Great place for looking for a plot house GENERA…
€45,000
Capital
Languages: English
+37061515576
vaiva.repsiene@capitalrealty.com
Plot of land
Dvariskes, Lithuania
€52,500
Capital
Languages: English
+37061642999
arunas.pranevicius@capital.lt
Plot of land
Jadvygiskes, Lithuania
A 48-acre plot of land is sold in the village of Jadvygish, Vilnius, near the Molyt Highway.…
€145,000
Capital
Languages: English
+37068691116
viktoria.chaika@capitalrealty.com
Plot of land
Pikeliskes, Lithuania
Near Vilnius, Pictic settlement, equal terrain, regular forms, home estates - 13.15 acres an…
€21,000
Capital
Languages: English
+37066297628
sandra.bauziene@capital.lt
Plot of land
Paezeriai, Lithuania
SELLOWS FOR SALE COUNTRY FOR THE FOREST WITH A PROJECT AND STATEMENT AUTHORIZATION. ________…
€145,000
Capital
Languages: English
+37068691116
viktoria.chaika@capitalrealty.com
Plot of land
Novosadai, Lithuania
1.05 ha plot for sale in the Land of the town. Batch old, Vilnius district. self. SECTION …
€12,500
Capital
Languages: English
+37064921068
marius.samuolis@capitalrealty.com
Plot of land
Dvariskes, Lithuania
SECTION (3,18 HA) is REFERRED TO IN THE EJER CHANGER. Great place for life, ideal for your …
€99,900
Capital
Languages: English
+37060702606
dovydas.tumanovas@capitalrealty.com
Plot of land
Baltalaukis, Lithuania
2.32 ha agricultural plot for sale in Kunos k. Nuts old, Vilnius district. Convenient, paved…
€42,000
Capital
Languages: English
+37064921068
marius.samuolis@capitalrealty.com
Plot of land
Dvariskes, Lithuania
THREE SKLYPES IN THE SIXTH A great place to live next to the city to enjoy nature. New house…
€46,500
Capital
Languages: English
+37068164881
paulius.jarusevicius@capital.lt
Plot of land
Kalinas, Lithuania
€128,500
Capital
Languages: English
+37064506656
aurimas.stankevicius@capitalrealty.com
Plot of land
Baltalaukis, Lithuania
€40,000
Capital
Languages: English
+37064921068
marius.samuolis@capitalrealty.com
Plot of land
Tarpezere, Lithuania
€10,000
Capital
Languages: English
+37062458888
andzej.packovski@capital.lt
Plot of land
Avietyne, Lithuania
In a picturesque and beautiful area, just 20 minutes from Vilnius city center, there is a 2.…
€59,000
Capital
Languages: English
+37064064202
rima.okon@capitalrealty.com
Plot of land
Kalinas, Lithuania
SELLOW OF 193.78 HOME MANAGEMENT IN THE WILLION OF THE WAY IN THE WAYER NETH „HBH VILLIUS“ C…
€99,000
Capital
Languages: English
+37061265505
patricija.bubulaite@capitalrealty.com
Plot of land
Zalesa, Lithuania
THE VILLION IN THE RAJON, THE RULAIN, NEMENČICAL G, SELLOWS FOR STATES OF ONE OR DVIOUS HOUS…
€79,500
Capital
Languages: English
+37068555052
vilma.uskeviciene@capital.lt
