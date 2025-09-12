Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Rieses seniunija
  4. Commercial

Commercial real estate in Rieses seniunija, Lithuania

2 properties total found
Commercial property 612 m² in Kalinas, Lithuania
Commercial property 612 m²
Kalinas, Lithuania
Area 612 m²
Floor 1
SALE OF 612 KNOWLEDGE M. ADMINISTRATIVE / PRODUCTION / STORAGE BUILDINGS FOR MEDICAL G. 7, C…
$1,34M
Leave a request
Commercial property 612 m² in Kalinas, Lithuania
Commercial property 612 m²
Kalinas, Lithuania
Area 612 m²
Floor 1
SALE OF 612 KNOWLEDGE M. ADMINISTRATIVE / PRODUCTION / STORAGE BUILDINGS FOR MEDICAL G. 7, C…
$1,34M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go